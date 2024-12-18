Duke adds Elon to 2025 football schedule

The Duke Blue Devils have added the Elon Phoenix to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced Wednesday.

Duke will host Elon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will be the season-opener and will also mark the ninth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Duke hosted Elon in their 2024 season-opener and came away with a 26-3 victory. The win extended Duke’s advantage in the overall series to 8-0-1.

Elon University is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Phoenix finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in CAA action.

With the addition of Elon, Duke has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. After hosting the Phoenix to open the season, the Blue Devils are scheduled to host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 6, visit the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 13, and later travel to face the UConn Huskies on Nov. 8.

In ACC action in 2025, Duke is scheduled to host Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, and Wake Forest and will travel to California, Clemson, North Carolina, and Syracuse.

Duke wrapped up the 2024 regular-season 9-3 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. The Blue Devils will next face the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

