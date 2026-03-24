Drake announces 2026 football schedule

The Drake Bulldogs have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

The Bulldogs open the campaign on Thursday, August 27 at home against South Dakota Mines, marking their earliest season start since 2019. Drake then heads west for consecutive non‑conference road matchups, visiting Montana on September 5 and Northern Iowa on September 12.

The Bulldogs enter their first open date on September 19 before beginning Pioneer League play on September 26 with a road trip to Davidson. Drake returns to Drake Stadium on October 3 to host Dayton in its conference home opener, followed by an October 10 visit to Valparaiso as league play continues.

Drake remains in Des Moines on October 17 to host Marist and stays home the following week on October 24 for a matchup with Butler, marking the team’s only back‑to‑back home stretch of the season. The Bulldogs close October on the road at Morehead State on October 31.

The final month of the season begins on November 7 with a home contest against San Diego before Drake travels to St. Thomas on November 14 for its final PFL road game. The Bulldogs are idle on November 21.

Below is Drake’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Drake Football Schedule

08/27 – South Dakota Mines (Thu)

09/05 – at Montana

09/12 – at Northern Iowa

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – at Davidson*

10/03 – Dayton*

10/10 – at Valparaiso*

10/17 – Marist*

10/24 – Butler*

10/31 – at Morehead State*

11/07 – San Diego*

11/14 – at St. Thomas*

11/21 – OFF

* PFL contest.

“We are so excited to announce our schedule,” first-year Drake head coach Matt Walker said. “It provides some great opportunities for our football team that will test us in the non-conference, especially on the road. Traveling to Montana and UNI are exciting challenges that our team looks forward to. The PFL continues to be very balanced and competitive. We take pride in having a target on us as back-to-back-to-back champs. We know we’ll get everyone’s best shot and relish the opportunity to defend this great conference.”