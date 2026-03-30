Division II Florida football program moving to FCS in 2026

A Division II football program in Florida is set to jump to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) this week, according to a Yahoo Sports report Monday. The move was first noted by The Big Mountain Podcast.

The West Florida Argonauts, currently competing in the Gulf South Conference, are expected to formally announce their transition to the FCS on Thursday. Per the report, the Argonauts will join the United Athletic Conference (UAC).

West Florida’s move from Division II to Division I is expected to be finalized this week, as the Argonauts join the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in football and ASUN in all other sports, league sources tell @YahooSports.@TBM_JY first reported the possibility of the move. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 30, 2026

The UAC is a football‑only partnership between the ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). All other West Florida sports will reportedly compete in the ASUN.

Located in Pensacola, Fla., the University of West Florida currently plays at the 6,500‑seat PenAir Field. Construction is underway on the new Darren Gooden Stadium, which is expected to be completed in fall 2027.

With West Florida’s addition, the UAC would expand to eight football‑playing members. The Argonauts would join Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Tarleton State, and West Georgia.

Future West Florida Football Schedules