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Division II Florida football program moving to FCS in 2026

By Kevin Kelley - March 30, 2026
West Florida Argonauts

Photo: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Division II football program in Florida is set to jump to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) this week, according to a Yahoo Sports report Monday. The move was first noted by The Big Mountain Podcast.

The West Florida Argonauts, currently competing in the Gulf South Conference, are expected to formally announce their transition to the FCS on Thursday. Per the report, the Argonauts will join the United Athletic Conference (UAC).

The UAC is a football‑only partnership between the ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). All other West Florida sports will reportedly compete in the ASUN.

Located in Pensacola, Fla., the University of West Florida currently plays at the 6,500‑seat PenAir Field. Construction is underway on the new Darren Gooden Stadium, which is expected to be completed in fall 2027.

With West Florida’s addition, the UAC would expand to eight football‑playing members. The Argonauts would join Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Tarleton State, and West Georgia.

Future West Florida Football Schedules

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To avert the usual WAC/UAC confusion in the comments: the WAC currently still exists for Olympic sports, and will fully adopt the UAC branding in July.

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@Bulldog🐶 Lover, speaking of Sun Belt, UL Monroe should defintatley consider dropping down to the FCS, the UAC will be more than welcoming.

UAC Schedules are set for this year. Last year W Florida played

Lenoir-Rhyne W
@ Kentucky Wesleyan W
Shorter W
@ N Greenville W
@ Northeastern W
Chowan W
@ W Alabama W
W Virginia St W
@ Delta State W
Valdosta L
N Greenville W – 1st Round DII Playoffs
Newberry L – 2nd Round DII Playoffs

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