Detroit Lions to play in 2026 NFL game in Munich, Germany

The Detroit Lions will be one of the participating teams in the 2026 NFL game in Munich, Germany, the league announced Tuesday.

The game will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, which is the home of FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga. The stadium has a seating capacity of 75,024.

“Germany continues to be a key market in the NFL’s international growth ambitions, with Europe’s largest fanbase,” said NFL Germany General Manager Alexander Steinforth. “We are excited to welcome the Detroit Lions to play in the 2026 NFL Munich game – and in partnership with the Lions, FC Bayern Munich and the City of Munich, we look forward to bringing an incredible NFL experience to fans across the region in the NFL 2026 season.”

The NFL will announce the opponent for the Lions in Munich when the complete league schedule is released this spring.

“We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season,” said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. “As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans.”

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” said Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. “I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

Overall, the 2026 NFL season will feature a record nine International Games. Details can be found at the link below.

NFL International Games