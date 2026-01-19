Delaware State, Alabama A&M to host Bowie State in 2026

Delaware State and Alabama A&M will each host Bowie State during the 2026 season, according to the Bulldogs’ schedule release on Monday.

Bowie State, a Division II program competing in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), finished the 2025 campaign 3-7 overall and 2-5 in league play.

Delaware State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), will host Bowie State at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Dela., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The matchup will be the eighth all-time meeting between the programs.

The Hornets and Bulldogs first met in 1933. In their most recent contest in 2025, Delaware State earned a 36-14 victory and now leads the series 5-2.

Bowie State becomes the seventh confirmed non-conference opponent on Delaware State’s 2026 slate. The Hornets are set to open the season at home on Saturday, Aug. 27 against Stony Brook. Other non-league opponents include Towson at home and William & Mary, USF, UAlbany, and Central Connecticut on the road.

Alabama A&M, representing the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), will host Bowie State at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

With the addition of Bowie State, Alabama A&M now has three announced non-conference opponents for 2026. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season against Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 29, and will host Tennessee State on Sept. 12.

