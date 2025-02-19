Delaware State adds three opponents, completes 2025 football schedule

The Delaware State Hornets have added three non-conference opponents and announced their complete football schedule for the 2025 season.

New opponents added include the Sacred Heart Pioneers, an FCS Independent, and two Division II teams, the Bowie State Bulldogs of the CIAA and Southern Connecticut Owls of the Northeast-10.

Delaware State opens the 2025 season with seven consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 28 on the road against the in-state rival Delaware Blue Hens. The Hornets then open their home slate at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Dela., with consecutive games against the UAlbany Great Danes on Sept. 6 and Bowie State Bulldogs on Sept. 13.

Next, Delaware State travels for three straight road tilts. The Hornets will face the Saint Francis U. Red Flash on Sept. 20, Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 27, and Monmouth Hawks on Oct. 4.

Non-conference action for Delaware State this fall concludes with a home contest against the Southern Connecticut Owls on Oct. 11, which will also be DSU’s Homecoming weekend.

After an open date, Delaware State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 25 on the road against North Carolina Central. The Hornets will also travel to face Morgan State on Nov. 8.

Delaware State will host MEAC foes Norfolk State on Nov. 1, Howard on Nov. 15, and South Carolina State on Nov. 22.

Below is Delaware State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Delaware State Football Schedule

08/28 – at Delaware

09/06 – UAlbany

09/13 – Bowie State

09/20 – at Saint Francis U.

09/27 – at Sacred Heart

10/04 – at Monmouth

10/11 – Southern Connecticut

10/25 – at NC Central*

11/01 – Norfolk State*

11/08 – at Morgan State*

11/15 – Howard*

11/22 – SC State*

* MEAC contest.

Delaware State finished the 2024 season 1-11 overall and 0-5 in MEAC action. The 2025 season will be the first for DSU under head coach DeSean Jackson, a 15-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowl selection who played primarily for the Philadelphia Eagles.