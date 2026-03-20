Delaware State adds Franklin Pierce, completes 2026 football schedule

The Delaware State Hornets have announced their complete football schedule for the 2026 season.

The 12-game slate features six home contests at Alumni Stadium and six road games, including a challenging non-conference schedule highlighted by a trip to an FBS opponent and several familiar FCS and Division II foes. The Hornets will face a full complement of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) matchups as they look to build on last year’s momentum.

Delaware State opens the season under the lights on Thursday, August 27, hosting Stony Brook. The non-conference portion of the schedule includes road trips to William & Mary (Sept. 5) and South Florida (Sept. 19), along with home dates against Bowie State (Sept. 12) and Towson (Sept. 26).

Homecoming is set for Saturday, October 10, against Franklin Pierce, a newly announced matchup and the first meeting between the two programs.

Conference play begins on October 24 with a home game against North Carolina Central. The MEAC slate continues with a Halloween night road contest at Norfolk State (Oct. 31), followed by home action versus Morgan State (Nov. 7) and a closing road swing at Howard (Nov. 14) and South Carolina State (Nov. 21).

Below is Delaware State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Delaware State Football Schedule

08/27 – Stony Brook

09/05 – at William & Mary

09/12 – Bowie State

09/19 – at USF

09/26 – Towson

10/03 – at UAlbany

10/10 – Franklin Pierce

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – NC Central*

10/31 – at Norfolk State*

11/07 – Morgan State*

11/14 – at Howard*

11/21 – at SC State*

* MEAC contest.

Delaware State finished the 2025 season 8-4 overall and 4-1 in MEAC action. The 2025 season will be the second for DSU under head coach DeSean Jackson.