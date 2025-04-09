Delaware adds Indiana to 2030 football schedule

The Delaware Blue Hens have added the Indiana Hoosiers to their 2030 football schedule, according to a release Wednesday.

The game will be played Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Delaware is in its opening season of a transition from the CAA (Coastal Athletic Association) in the Football Championship Subdivision to CUSA in the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision). The Blue Hens finished 9-2 (6-2 CAA) in 2024 and are led by coach and former Delaware quarterback Ryan Carty. Carty is beginning his third season at the helm and has a 26-11 overall record in Newark.

The Blue Hens’ previously-announced 2030 contest with Buffalo has been moved up one week to Sept. 7 to accommodate the contest.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future Delaware Football Schedules

Future Indiana Football Schedules