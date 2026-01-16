Dayton announces 2026 football schedule

The Dayton Flyers have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring six home games and five on the road.

Dayton opens the season at home, welcoming the Flying Falcons of Division II Fairmont State to Welcome Stadium on Aug. 29. The Flyers will take the next week off before fellow Division II Thomas More visits on Sept. 12. A trip to Eastern Kentucky of the UAC follows a week later before another off week.

The PFL season begins for the Flyers on Oct. 3, as they visit Des Moines, Iowa, to take on Drake. Morehead State visits on Oct. 10, with Dayton again hitting the road the following week to take on Butler in Indianapolis. San Diego ventures to southern Ohio on Oct. 24, with a road trip to Stetson on Halloween closing October.

The final home dates for Dayton are the first two of the month, with Valparaiso coming to UD on Nov. 7 and Davidson on Nov. 14. A road trip to Clinton, S.C., to battle Presbyterian closes the 2026 slate.

Below is Dayton’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Dayton Football Schedule

08/29 – Fairmont State

09/05 – OFF

09/12 – Thomas More

09/19 – at Eastern Kentucky

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – at Drake*

10/10 –-Morehead State*

10/17 – at Butler*

10/24 –-San Diego*

10/31 – at Stetson*

11/07 –-Valparaiso*

11/14 – Davidson*

11/21 –-at Presbyterian*

* PFL contest.

The Flyers finished the 2025 season 7-4 and 5-3 in PFL play. Trevor Andrews begins his fourth season in charge of the Flyers, having compiled a 17-16 record at the school against 11-13 in PFL play.