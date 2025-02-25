Dayton announces 2025 football schedule

The Dayton Flyers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

“We have an interesting schedule this season,” Flyer coach Trevor Andrews said. “It will be exciting to be one of the handful of teams playing on the first date that games are allowed this year when we play Eastern Illinois on Aug. 28. And we close the season against the two teams that have represented the Pioneer Football League in the FCS playoffs the last four years – Drake (in 2023 and 2024) and Davidson (2021 and 2022).

“While historically our football program has played all of the teams on our 2025 schedule in the past, eight of our opponents will be unfamiliar to our current staff. Five of the teams — Eastern Illinois, Thomas More, Robert Morris, Stetson and Drake – are programs we will be playing for the first time since our staff has been here. The other three – Valparaiso, Butler and Davidson – have new coaching staffs.”

Dayton opens the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Nine days later on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Flyers open their home slate at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, against the Thomas More Saints.

After its first open date, non-conference play for Dayton culminates with a road tilt against the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 20.

Dayton begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home on Sept. 27 against Stetson. The Flyers will also host PFL foes Butler on Oct. 18, Presbyterian on Oct. 25, and Drake on Nov. 15.

The Flyers will travel to face PFL opponents Morehead State on Oct. 4, Valparaiso on Oct. 11, San Diego on Nov. 1, and Davidson on Nov. 22.

Below is Dayton’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Dayton Football Schedule

08/28 – at Eastern Illinois

09/06 – Thomas More

09/13 – OFF

09/20 – at Robert Morris

09/27 – Stetson*

10/04 – at Morehead State*

10/11 – at Valparaiso*

10/18 – Butler*

10/25 – Presbyterian*

11/01 – at San Diego*

11/08 – OFF

11/15 – Drake*

11/22 – at Davidson*

* Pioneer League contest.

Dayton finished the 2024 season 6-5 overall and 4-4 in PFL action. It was the second season for the Flyers under head coach and alum Trevor Andrews, who is now 10-12 overall at the school.