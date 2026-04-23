Davidson adds Dickinson, completes 2026 football schedule

The Davidson Wildcats have added a home contest against the Dickinson Red Devils, which completes their football schedule for the 2026 season.

The Wildcats begin the campaign on August 27 with a Thursday home matchup against Concord, marking the program’s earliest season start since 2021. Davidson remains at Richardson Stadium on September 5 to host Elon before closing non‑conference play on September 12 against Dickinson.

The Wildcats continue their homestand on September 19 when they host VMI in their final non‑league matchup of the season. Pioneer Football League play begins on September 26 with a home contest against Drake, giving Davidson five straight games in North Carolina to open the year.

The team makes its first road trip on October 3 with a PFL matchup at San Diego, followed by another conference road game on October 10 at Presbyterian. Davidson returns home on October 17 to host Morehead State before entering its open date on October 24.

League play resumes on October 31 with a road contest at St. Thomas, beginning a stretch that sends the Wildcats on the road for two of their final four PFL games. Davidson returns to Richardson Stadium on November 7 to host Stetson before traveling to Dayton on November 14. The regular season concludes on November 21 with a home matchup against Marist.

Below is Davidson’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Davidson Football Schedule

08/27 – Concord (Thu.)

09/05 – Elon

09/12 – Dickinson

09/19 – VMI

09/26 – Drake*

10/03 – at San Diego*

10/10 – at Presbyterian*

10/17 – Morehead State*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at St. Thomas*

11/07 – Stetson*

11/14 – at Dayton*

11/21 – Marist*

* PFL contest.

Davidson finished the 2025 season 2-10 overall and 1-7 in PFL action. The 2026 season will be the 2nd for the Wildcats under head coach Saj Thakkar.