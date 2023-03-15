Date, broadcast set for 2024 LSU-USC football game in Las Vegas

An official date and TV broadcast has been set for the LSU Tigers vs. USC Trojans football game in Las Vegas in 2024, LSU has announced.

LSU and USC officially announced their contest at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in 2021. At the time, the exact date of the game was to be determined.

According to today’s announcement, LSU and USC will square off in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 and the game will be nationally televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

LSU and USC first met on the gridiron in 1979 and have squared off twice overall. The Trojans won in Baton Rouge, 17-12, in 1979 before the Tigers evened the series with a 23-3 win in Los Angeles in 1984.

Allegiant Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and also the UNLV Rebels. The stadium opened in 2020 and has a seating capacity of 65,000, which is expandable to 71,835.

The remainder of the Tigers’ non-conference slate in 2024 features home contests against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sept. 21 and the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, Sept. 28. LSU has one opening on their schedule.

Following the season-opening contest against LSU, the Trojans are slated to host the San Jose State Spartans six days later on Saturday, Sept. 7. USC will close out the 2024 regular-season at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The 2024 season will be the first for USC as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

