Dartmouth announces 2025 football schedule

The Dartmouth Big Green have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home contests as part of a 10-game slate.

“This is an exciting schedule,” said Dartmouth head football coach Sammy McCorkle. “I’m looking forward to our 2025 season and getting back on the field to compete.”

Dartmouth breaks the seal on the 2025 season with a home outing against New Hampshire of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) at Buddy Teevens Stadium at Memorial Field in Hanover, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 20. The road portion of the season kicks off the following week on Sept. 27 at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn., against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils of the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Ivy League play turns the page into October, as the Big Green travel to face Penn on Oct. 4. The first home contest in the league follows on Oct. 11, with Yale visiting Buddy Teevens Stadium.

Dartmouth returns to the road for the final non-league date of the season, traveling to Bronx, N.Y., to take on the Fordham Rams of the Patriot League on Oct. 18.

Dartmouth will host three additional home league dates, with Columbia visiting Hanover on Oct. 25, Princeton on Nov. 8, and Cornell providing the opposition on Nov. 15.

The Big Green have remaining Ivy League road outings at Harvard on Nov. 1 and at Brown on Nov. 22.

Below is Dartmouth’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Dartmouth Football Schedule

09/20 – New Hampshire

09/27 – at Central Connecticut

10/04 – at Penn*

10/11 – Yale*

10/18 – at Fordham

10/25 – Columbia*

11/01 – at Harvard*

11/08 – Princeton*

11/15 – Cornell*

11/22 – at Brown*

* Ivy League contest.

Last season, the Big Green claimed their fourth Ivy League title in the past five seasons, finishing 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Ivy League action.