Dartmouth adds Merrimack, completes 2026 football schedule

The Dartmouth Big Green announced their 2026 football schedule Friday, unveiling a 10‑game slate that features seven Ivy League contests and three non-conference matchups.

“We’re looking forward to our 2026 season and are eager to get back on the field.” Dartmouth head coach McCorkle added. “Our strong non-conference schedule provides us with some good opportunities and the parity that exists in the Ivy League always makes it competitive week in and week out!”

The Big Green open the season on September 19 with a road game at Lehigh, marking the program’s first visit to Bethlehem since 1996. Dartmouth then returns to Hanover on September 26 for its home opener against Monmouth at Buddy Teevens Stadium at Memorial Field.

Ivy League play begins on October 3 when Dartmouth hosts Penn for Homecoming, followed by an October 10 trip to Yale. The Big Green step out of league play on October 17 to host Merrimack in their final non-league tilt before resuming Ivy action on October 24 with a road game at Columbia.

Dartmouth returns home on October 31 to face Harvard in one of the conference’s most tradition‑rich rivalries. The team then enters a two‑game road stretch, traveling to Princeton on November 7 and Cornell on November 14.

The regular season concludes on November 21 when Dartmouth hosts Brown at Memorial Field.

Below is Dartmouth’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Dartmouth Football Schedule

09/19 – at Lehigh

09/26 – Monmouth

10/03 – Penn*

10/10 – at Yale*

10/17 – Merrimack

10/24 – at Columbia*

10/31 – Harvard*

11/07 – at Princeton*

11/14 – at Cornell*

11/21 – Brown*

* Ivy League contest.

The Big Green finished the 2025 season 7-3 overall and 4-3 in league play. It was the third season for Dartmouth under head coach Sammy McCorkle, who led the team to consecutive Ivy League championships in his first two seasons at the helm.