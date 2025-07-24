search

Dan Lanning expresses interest in continuing Civil War football rivalry

By Brian Wilmer - July 24, 2025
2020 Oregon Ducks football schedule

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Media Days are taking place in Las Vegas this week, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the opportunity to speak on the future of the Civil War.

“I’m all for it,” Lanning said to On3 Sports. “It’s a great rivalry. We want to continue playing it.”

The Civil War’s final scheduled installment — for now — is slated for Sept. 20 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The rivalry has been contested on and off since 1894 and consecutively since 1945, with Oregon leading the series, 68-51-10.

“This game has been fun for us and our players,” Lanning said before last year’s installment of the game. “I know it means a lot to the fans and we’ve had some good battles with the Beavers the last few years.”

Oregon’s non-Big Ten slate is set until 2029. Oregon State still has an open date outside Pac-12 play in that same year.

Comments (7)

I want to see

USC-Notre Dame

Iowa-Iowa State

UCLA-California

& yes Oregon-Oregon State

To have these Big Ten teams to continue its OOC games with each other.

I am standing up for Dan Lanning interest to continue civil war rivalry.

If the SEC doesn't play 9 conference games and 1 P4 game per year, this is a non starter. Sorry, but facts. It's all about the CFP.

Sorry but if the SEC doesn’t move to 9 conference games and 1 P4 team, this is a non-starter, as it’s all about the CFP these day.

All the Big Ten needs to do is drop to 8 conference games, 5 protected opponents and 3 rotating opponents on an 8-year schedule. While they have resisted going back to 8, it may be for the best that they do.

Sorry but if the SEC doesn’t move to 9 conference games and 1 P4 team, this is a non-starter, as it’s all about the CFP these day.

