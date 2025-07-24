Dan Lanning expresses interest in continuing Civil War football rivalry

Big Ten Media Days are taking place in Las Vegas this week, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the opportunity to speak on the future of the Civil War.

“I’m all for it,” Lanning said to On3 Sports. “It’s a great rivalry. We want to continue playing it.”

The Civil War’s final scheduled installment — for now — is slated for Sept. 20 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The rivalry has been contested on and off since 1894 and consecutively since 1945, with Oregon leading the series, 68-51-10.

“This game has been fun for us and our players,” Lanning said before last year’s installment of the game. “I know it means a lot to the fans and we’ve had some good battles with the Beavers the last few years.”

Oregon’s non-Big Ten slate is set until 2029. Oregon State still has an open date outside Pac-12 play in that same year.

