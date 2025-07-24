Dan Lanning expresses interest in continuing Civil War football rivalry

Big Ten Media Days are taking place in Las Vegas this week, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the opportunity to speak on the future of the Civil War.
“I’m all for it,” Lanning said to On3 Sports. “It’s a great rivalry. We want to continue playing it.”
The Civil War’s final scheduled installment — for now — is slated for Sept. 20 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The rivalry has been contested on and off since 1894 and consecutively since 1945, with Oregon leading the series, 68-51-10.
“This game has been fun for us and our players,” Lanning said before last year’s installment of the game. “I know it means a lot to the fans and we’ve had some good battles with the Beavers the last few years.”
Oregon’s non-Big Ten slate is set until 2029. Oregon State still has an open date outside Pac-12 play in that same year.
I want to see
USC-Notre Dame
Iowa-Iowa State
UCLA-California
& yes Oregon-Oregon State
To have these Big Ten teams to continue its OOC games with each other.
I am standing up for Dan Lanning interest to continue civil war rivalry.
Apple Cup also exists.
If the SEC doesn’t play 9 conference games and 1 P4 game per year, this is a non starter. Sorry, but facts. It’s all about the CFP.
Good. This game should be played every year. It is part of the tapestry of the sport.
All the Big Ten needs to do is drop to 8 conference games, 5 protected opponents and 3 rotating opponents on an 8-year schedule. While they have resisted going back to 8, it may be for the best that they do.
