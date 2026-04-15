Dallas Renegades to host May 15 “Hats Off To Heroes” game at Fort Hood

The Dallas Renegades and the United Football League (UFL) will honor service members and their families through the league‑wide Hats Off To Heroes initiative, which will be highlighted by a Renegades home contest at Phantom Warrior Stadium on the Fort Hood U.S. Army base near Killeen, Texas.

Dallas will host the Orlando Storm in their final regular‑season home game on Friday, May 15, 2026, at Phantom Warrior Stadium. Attendance to the game will be open exclusively to those with installation access.

The Orlando at Dallas game will be televised nationally on FOX at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT, as originally announced.

“The entire UFL family is thrilled to show its gratitude to our service men and women by playing a game at Fort Hood,” said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. “As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday, we wanted to find a way to honor the dedication and sacrifice of our armed forces, and we are glad that we can deliver the gift of playing our game in front of our bravest sons and daughters.”

The Fort Hood event will serves as a “…centerpiece event for the League’s Hats Off To Heroes initiative, with the Renegades and Storm facing off at one of the nation’s largest military installations, celebrating the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of active-duty military, veterans, and their communities.”

“We are beyond excited to host the UFL’s first game on a military installation and looking forward to the high-energy and competition of their players on our field,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general. “The UFL and Fort Hood share lots in common, especially a passion for sports and competition.”

The Dallas Renegades are currently 3-0 on the season, with victories over Houston, St. Louis, and Columbus. The Orlando Storm, playing their first season in the UFL, are also undefeated after wins against Columbus and Louisville (twice).

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