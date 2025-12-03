Conference USA Championship: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Conference USA Championship for 2025 is set with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks hosting the Kennesaw State Owls. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala.

The Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State matchup is one of four championship games on this year’s Friday schedule. The Sun Belt, American, and Mountain West championship games are also set for Friday night, while the remaining six matchups will be contested on Saturday.

Jacksonville State, 7-1 in CUSA play and 8-4 overall, clinched a spot in the CUSA Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 29 after their 37-34 victory at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. That win also cemented the Gamecocks at the top of the standings, which clinched the right for the school to host the CUSA Championship Game.

Kennesaw State also clinched its spot in the 2025 CUSA Championship Game last weekend after defeating the Liberty Flames, 48-42, in overtime. The Owls finished the regular-season 9-3 overall and 7-1 in CUSA action, but Jacksonville State won the head-to-head tiebreaker for hosting duties.

The 2025 CUSA Championship Game is a rematch, as Jacksonville State defeated Kennesaw State earlier this season in Jacksonville, 35-26.

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects Jacksonville State to play the Memphis Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl and Kennesaw State to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the New Orleans Bowl.

Conference USA Championship

Matchup: Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State

Site: AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL

Date: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

Time: 7:00pm ET

TV: CBSSN

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Crew: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Robert Turbin (analyst), and Jordan Giorgio (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

