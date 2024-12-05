Conference USA Championship: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV

The Conference USA Championship for 2024 is set with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks hosting the Western Kentucky (WKU) Hilltoppers. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala.

The Jacksonville State-WKU matchup will be the first championship game on this year’s schedule. The American and Mountain West championship games are also set for Friday night, while the remaining seven matchups will be contested on Saturday.

Jacksonville State, 7-1 in CUSA play and 8-4 overall, clinched a spot in the CUSA Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 23 after their 21-11 victory at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. That win also cemented the Gamecocks at the top of the standings, which clinched the right for the school to host the CUSA Championship Game.

Western Kentucky clinched its spot in the 2024 CUSA Championship Game last weekend after defeating Jacksonville State at home, 19-17. The Hilltoppers finished the regular-season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in CUSA action.

Overall, Jacksonville State and WKU have met seven times on the gridiron and the Hilltoppers lead the series 5-2.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Jacksonville State to play the Marshall Thundering Herd in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl and Western Kentucky to take on the James Madison Dukes in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Conference USA Championship

Matchup: WKU at Jacksonville State

Site: AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL

Date: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Time: 7:00pm ET

TV: CBSSN

Crew: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Robert Turbin (analyst), and Amanda Guerra (reporter)

