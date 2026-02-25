Commanders, Jaguars to play in 2026 NFL London games

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars have been named as two of the teams playing in the 2026 NFL London games, the league announced Wednesday.

Both Washington and Jacksonville will host games at Tottenham Stadium in London, England, which is the home of the Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. The stadium has a seating capacity of 62,850.

“We look forward to welcoming the Commanders and Jaguars back to London as part of the 2026 NFL international games,” said NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson. “The NFL London games bring fans together from across the UK and beyond, and play a key role in engaging our existing fans as well as creating new audiences and driving NFL fandom in this market.”

The NFL will announce the opponents for each game, plus the date, kickoff time, and television coverage for the games when the complete league schedule is released this spring.

“Last season’s trip to Madrid was personally unforgettable, and a tremendous milestone for our organization,” said Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris. “Playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Spain and experiencing the passion of fans was truly special and reaffirmed the power of and excitement for the Commanders and NFL globally. London is home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the world. We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring the Commanders and NFL football to this unique city. This trip represents another meaningful moment to engage new communities, strengthen relationships, and continue to enhance our fanbase in the UK and worldwide.”

The NFL also announced that Jacksonville will also play at game at Wembley Stadium in London this upcoming season, which will be played back-to-back with its contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wembley Stadium, which opened in 2007, is the home of the England national football team. The venue has a seating capacity of 86,000 for American football.

“Last season was my first experience in London as head coach of the Jaguars, and my immediate takeaway was London is undoubtedly our home away from home.” Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen said. “We have a passionate and knowledgeable fan base in London, built over time and still growing, and we’re making a positive impact with fans throughout the United Kingdom as well. That’s something our entire organization, starting with our ownership, has worked very hard to achieve and takes great pride in further developing each season. With two games in London in 2026, it’s going to be great fun for our fans in London as well as for everyone in Jacksonville who will be making the trip. I’m definitely looking forward to it, and I know our players are happy to return as well.”

Overall, the 2026 NFL season will feature a record nine International Games. Details announced to date for each game can be found at the link below.

