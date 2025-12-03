Columbia Lions release 2026 football schedule

The Columbia Lions have released their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Columbia opens the 2026 season with back-to-back non-conference contests against Patriot League opponents, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 19 at home against the Lafayette Leopards at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in New York, N.Y.

The following week on Sept. 26, the Lions travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Georgetown Hoyas, which was previously unannounced.

Ivy League action for Columbia in 2026 begins with a home contest against the Princeton Tigers on Oct. 3. The Lions return to the road the following week on Oct. 10 to close out non-conference action against the Marist Red Foxes, which is another newly revealed matchup.

The remainder of Columbia’s 2026 slate is all Ivy League contests — at Penn (Oct. 17), vs. Dartmouth (Oct. 24; Homecoming), vs. Yale (Oct. 31), at Harvard (Nov. 7), at Brown (Nov. 14), and vs. Cornell in the Empire State Bowl (Nov. 21).

Below is Columbia’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Columbia Football Schedule

09/19 – Lafayette

09/26 – at Georgetown

10/03 – Princeton*

10/10 – at Marist

10/17 – at Penn*

10/24 – Dartmouth*

10/31 – Yale*

11/07 – at Harvard*

11/14 – at Brown*

11/21 – Cornell*

* Ivy League contest.

Columbia finished the 2025 season 2-8 overall and 1-6 in Ivy League play. It was the second season for the Lions under head coach Jon Poppe, who now holds a 9-12 overall record at the school.