Columbia Lions release 2025 football schedule

The Columbia Lions have released their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Columbia opens the 2025 season with back-to-back non-conference contests against Patriot League opponents, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 20 on the road against the Lafayette Leopards. The following week on Sept. 27, the Lions open their home schedule at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium in New York, N.Y., against the Georgetown Hoyas.

Ivy League action for Columbia in 2025 begins with a road contest against the Princeton Tigers on Oct. 4. The Lions return home the following week on Oct. 11 to close out non-conference action against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The remainder of Columbia’s 2025 slate is all Ivy League contests — vs. Penn (Oct. 18), at Dartmouth (Oct. 25), at Yale (Nov. 1), vs. Harvard (Nov. 8), vs. Brown (Nov. 15), and at Cornell in the Empire State Bowl (Nov. 22).

Below is Columbia’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Columbia Football Schedule

09/20 – at Lafayette

09/27 – Georgetown

10/04 – at Princeton*

10/11 – Lehigh

10/18 – Penn*

10/25 – at Dartmouth*

11/01 – at Yale*

11/08 – Harvard*

11/15 – Brown*

11/22 – at Cornell*

* Ivy League contest.

Columbia finished the 2024 season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Ivy League play, which earned them a share of the Ivy League championship along with Dartmouth. It was the first season for the Lions under head coach Jon Poppe.