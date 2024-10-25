Colorado State adds Washington State to 2025 football schedule

Colorado State has added Washington State to its 2025 football schedule, the schools announced Thursday.

The game will be contested Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.. CSU’s previously-scheduled game with Vanderbilt already planned for that date has been canceled. Washington State’s planned game with Virginia for that date will instead take place Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

“We are thrilled to have future Pac-12 conference partner Washington State return to Canvas Stadium next year for what will be the second consecutive season featuring seven home games,” Colorado State Director of Athletics John Weber said in a release. “This future conference rivalry game provides an additional opportunity for students, alumni, partners, and fans to unite and visit our world-class University and spectacular City in 2025! One of the greatest places to be is a packed Canvas Stadium and I look forward to seeing all of Ram Country in full force for the remainder of this season and next!”

Colorado State will play three non-Mountain West dates at home in 2025. Games with Northern Colorado (Sept. 6) and UTSA (Sept. 20) will take place following a season-opening date at Washington (Aug. 30).

Washington State’s 2025 home slate includes Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Oregon State, San Diego State, Toledo and Washington. The Cougars will hit the road to Ole Miss, North Texas, Oregon State and Virginia, along with the trip to Colorado State.

