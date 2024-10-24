College football TV schedule: Week 9 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 9 of the 2024 season features at total of 57 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 26.

Week 9 action began with two Conference USA contests on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, two more Conference USA games were played.

The action resumes on Thursday evening with two games on the docket. The Old Dominion Monarchs host the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2, and then 30 minutes later, the Syracuse Orange visit the 19th-ranked Pitt Panthers at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Friday’s menu includes three more games, beginning at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2 with the Boston College Eagles hosting the Louisville Cardinals. The UNLV Rebels play host to the 17th-ranked Boise State Broncos at 10:30pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), and then the USC Trojans entertain the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 11:00pm ET on FOX, which closes out the evening.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features five AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(12) Notre Dame vs. (24) Navy

12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

(20) Illinois at (1) Oregon

3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

(21) Missouri at (15) Alabama

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

(5) Texas at (25) Vanderbilt

4:15pm ET | SECN

(8) LSU at (14) Texas A&M

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Taking a look at the remainder of the AP top five, second-ranked Georgia is idle on Saturday, while third-ranked Penn State visits Wisconsin at 7:30pm ET (NBC/Peacock) and fourth-ranked Ohio State hosts Nebraska at noon ET (FOX).

Check out the complete schedule for Week 9 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 9

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Oct. 24

Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26

Ga. Tech at Va. Tech – 12pm, ACCN

UNC at Virginia – 12pm, The CW

Wake at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN

Oregon St. at Cal – 4pm, ESPN2

FSU at Miami – 7pm, ESPN

SMU at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Clemson, NC State

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 26

Notre Dame vs. Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Charlotte at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU

Tulane at North Texas – 12pm, ESPN2

Temple at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+

Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UTSA at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Army, FAU, UAB, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 26

BYU at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN

Oklahoma St. at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Texas Tech at TCU – 3:30pm, FOX

Utah at Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

West Virginia at Arizona – 7pm, FS1

Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, ESPN2

Cincinnati at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona State, Iowa State

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nebraska at Ohio St. – 12pm, FOX

Washington at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Illinois at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS

Maryland at Minnesota – 3:30pm, FS1

Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, BTN

Michigan St. at Michigan – 7:30pm, BTN

Penn St. at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC

Off: Purdue, UCLA

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPNU

UTEP at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Liberty at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN

MTSU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: NM State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 26

Notre Dame vs Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wagner at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 26

Buffalo at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN

CMU at Miami OH – 2pm, ESPN+

BGSU at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

EMU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NIU at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 25

Boise St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 26

New Mexico at Colorado St. – 5pm, Altitude/MWN

Utah St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 8pm, truTV/Max

Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: Air Force

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oregon State at California – 4pm, ESPN2

Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oklahoma at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN

Arkansas at Mississippi St. – 12:45pm, SECN

Missouri at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Texas at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN

LSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Auburn at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 24

Georgia Southern at ODU – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia State at App State – 1pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at JMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

Troy at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Marshall, Texas State

