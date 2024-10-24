search

College football TV schedule: Week 9 channels, streaming, kickoff times

By Kevin Kelley - October 24, 2024
Photo: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 9 of the 2024 season features at total of 57 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 26.

Week 9 action began with two Conference USA contests on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, two more Conference USA games were played.

The action resumes on Thursday evening with two games on the docket. The Old Dominion Monarchs host the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2, and then 30 minutes later, the Syracuse Orange visit the 19th-ranked Pitt Panthers at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Friday’s menu includes three more games, beginning at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2 with the Boston College Eagles hosting the Louisville Cardinals. The UNLV Rebels play host to the 17th-ranked Boise State Broncos at 10:30pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), and then the USC Trojans entertain the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 11:00pm ET on FOX, which closes out the evening.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features five AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(12) Notre Dame vs. (24) Navy
12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

(20) Illinois at (1) Oregon
3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

(21) Missouri at (15) Alabama
3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

(5) Texas at (25) Vanderbilt
4:15pm ET | SECN

(8) LSU at (14) Texas A&M
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Taking a look at the remainder of the AP top five, second-ranked Georgia is idle on Saturday, while third-ranked Penn State visits Wisconsin at 7:30pm ET (NBC/Peacock) and fourth-ranked Ohio State hosts Nebraska at noon ET (FOX).

Check out the complete schedule for Week 9 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 9

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Thursday, Oct. 24
Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26
Ga. Tech at Va. Tech – 12pm, ACCN
UNC at Virginia – 12pm, The CW
Wake at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN
Oregon St. at Cal – 4pm, ESPN2
FSU at Miami – 7pm, ESPN
SMU at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Clemson, NC State

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame vs. Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Charlotte at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU
Tulane at North Texas – 12pm, ESPN2
Temple at East Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UTSA at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Army, FAU, UAB, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 26
BYU at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN
Oklahoma St. at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Texas Tech at TCU – 3:30pm, FOX
Utah at Houston – 7pm, ESPN+
West Virginia at Arizona – 7pm, FS1
Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, ESPN2
Cincinnati at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona State, Iowa State

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26
Nebraska at Ohio St. – 12pm, FOX
Washington at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Illinois at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS
Maryland at Minnesota – 3:30pm, FS1
Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan St. at Michigan – 7:30pm, BTN
Penn St. at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC

Off: Purdue, UCLA

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPNU
UTEP at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 23
Liberty at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN
MTSU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: NM State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame vs Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wagner at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 26
Buffalo at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN
CMU at Miami OH – 2pm, ESPN+
BGSU at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
EMU at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 25
Boise St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 26
New Mexico at Colorado St. – 5pm, Altitude/MWN
Utah St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 8pm, truTV/Max
Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: Air Force

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 26
Oregon State at California – 4pm, ESPN2
Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 26
Oklahoma at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN
Arkansas at Mississippi St. – 12:45pm, SECN
Missouri at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Texas at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
LSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Auburn at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 24
Georgia Southern at ODU – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26
Georgia State at App State – 1pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at JMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Troy at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Marshall, Texas State

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

