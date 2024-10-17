College football TV schedule: Week 8 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 8 of the 2024 season features at total of 59 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 19.

Week 8 action began with one Sun Belt Conference game and two Conference USA contests on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, two more Conference USA games were played.

The action resumes on Thursday evening with two games on the docket. The Marshall Thundering Herd host the Georgia State Panthers at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2, and then 30 minutes later, the Boston College Eagles visit the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

Friday’s slate includes four more games, beginning at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2 with the Duke Blue Devils hosting the Florida State Seminoles. One hour later at 8:00pm ET, the Purdue Boilermakers play host to the second-ranked Oregon Ducks, with coverage on FOX.

Friday action closes out with two late-night contests. The 13th-ranked BYU Cougars host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 10:15pm ET, and then the Nevada Wolf Pack entertain the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30pm ET on CBSSN.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 10 contests. The Saturday slate also features three AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(7) Alabama at (11) Tennessee

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

(24) Michigan at (22) Illinois

3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

(5) Georgia at (1) Texas

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Check out the complete schedule for Week 8 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 8

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida State at Duke – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 19

Miami FL at Louisville – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Virginia at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN

Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

NC State at California – 3:30pm, ACCN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN

SMU at Stanford – 8pm, ACCN

Off: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 19

East Carolina at Army – 12pm, ESPN2

Tulsa at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Florida Atlantic at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Rice at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN+

North Texas at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 19

Arizona State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+

Houston at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Baylor at Texas Tech – 4pm, ESPN2

Colorado at Arizona – 4pm, FOX

K-State at West Virginia – 7:30pm, FOX

UCF at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FS1

TCU at Utah – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 18

Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 19

Nebraska at Indiana – 12pm, FOX

UCLA at Rutgers – 12pm, FS1

Wisconsin at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Michigan at Illinois – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

USC at Maryland – 4pm, FS1

Iowa at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Kennesaw State at MTSU – 8pm, CBSSN

LA Tech at NM State – 9pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 16

WKU at Sam Houston 7pm, ESPN2

FIU at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: Jax State, Liberty

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN

Off: UMass

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 19

CMU at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Kent St. at BGSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

WMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: Akron

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 18

Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW

New Mexico at Utah St. – 4pm, truTV/Max

Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, NBCS Bay Area/MWN

Colorado St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN

UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW

Off: Boise State, San Diego State

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW

UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW

Off: Boise State, San Diego State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 19

Auburn at Mizzou – 12pm, ESPN

S. Carolina at OU – 12:45pm, SECN

Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Texas A&M at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

LSU at Arkansas – 7pm, ESPN

Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Kentucky at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia State at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 19

Louisiana at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU

Texas State at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+

A-State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: App State, ULM

