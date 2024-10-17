College football TV schedule: Week 8 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 8 of the 2024 season features at total of 59 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 19.
Week 8 action began with one Sun Belt Conference game and two Conference USA contests on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, two more Conference USA games were played.
The action resumes on Thursday evening with two games on the docket. The Marshall Thundering Herd host the Georgia State Panthers at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2, and then 30 minutes later, the Boston College Eagles visit the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.
Friday’s slate includes four more games, beginning at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2 with the Duke Blue Devils hosting the Florida State Seminoles. One hour later at 8:00pm ET, the Purdue Boilermakers play host to the second-ranked Oregon Ducks, with coverage on FOX.
Friday action closes out with two late-night contests. The 13th-ranked BYU Cougars host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 10:15pm ET, and then the Nevada Wolf Pack entertain the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30pm ET on CBSSN.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 10 contests. The Saturday slate also features three AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:
(7) Alabama at (11) Tennessee
3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
(24) Michigan at (22) Illinois
3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
(5) Georgia at (1) Texas
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Check out the complete schedule for Week 8 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 8
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Oct. 17
Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 19
Miami FL at Louisville – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Virginia at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
NC State at California – 3:30pm, ACCN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN
SMU at Stanford – 8pm, ACCN
Off: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse
AMERICAN
Saturday, Oct. 19
East Carolina at Army – 12pm, ESPN2
Tulsa at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Rice at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
BIG 12
Friday, Oct. 18
Oklahoma State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Arizona State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+
Houston at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Baylor at Texas Tech – 4pm, ESPN2
Colorado at Arizona – 4pm, FOX
K-State at West Virginia – 7:30pm, FOX
UCF at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FS1
TCU at Utah – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 19
Nebraska at Indiana – 12pm, FOX
UCLA at Rutgers – 12pm, FS1
Wisconsin at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Illinois – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
USC at Maryland – 4pm, FS1
Iowa at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kennesaw State at MTSU – 8pm, CBSSN
LA Tech at NM State – 9pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 16
WKU at Sam Houston 7pm, ESPN2
FIU at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN
Off: Jax State, Liberty
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN
Off: UMass
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 19
CMU at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Kent St. at BGSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: Akron
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 18
Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
New Mexico at Utah St. – 4pm, truTV/Max
Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, NBCS Bay Area/MWN
Colorado St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN
UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW
Off: Boise State, San Diego State
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW
Off: Boise State, San Diego State
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 19
Auburn at Mizzou – 12pm, ESPN
S. Carolina at OU – 12:45pm, SECN
Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Texas A&M at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
LSU at Arkansas – 7pm, ESPN
Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Kentucky at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Ole Miss
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia State at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 19
Louisiana at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU
Texas State at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
A-State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: App State, ULM
