College football TV schedule: Week 7 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 7 of the 2024 season features at total of 52 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 12.
Week 7 action began with the Liberty Flames defeating the FIU Panthers in overtime on Tuesday evening, 31-24.
The action resumes on Wednesday evening with one game on the docket. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks host the New Mexico State Aggies at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2.
A trio of games is on the slate on Thursday, beginning with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visiting the James Madison Dukes at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2. Two games kickoff at 8:00pm ET — Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech on CBSSN and UTEP at WKU on ESPNU.
Friday’s slate includes three more games, beginning at 8:00pm ET on FOX with the Maryland Terrapins hosting the Northwestern Wildcats. One hour later at 9:00pm ET, the Utah State Aggies play host to the UNLV Rebels with coverage on CBSSN. Friday action closes out with the 16th-ranked Utah Utes visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30pm ET on ESPN.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features three AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:
(1) Texas vs. (18) Oklahoma
3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, TX
(2) Ohio State at (3) Oregon
7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
(9) Ole Miss at (13) LSU
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
The two remaining top five AP-ranked teams will also be in action on Saturday. Fourth-ranked Penn State visits USC at 3:30pm ET (CBS) and fifth-ranked Georgia hosts Mississippi State at 4:15pm ET (SEC Network).
Check out the complete schedule for Week 7 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 7
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 12
Clemson at Wake Forest – 12pm, ESPN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina – 12pm, The CW
California at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN
Louisville at Virginia – 3:30pm, ACCN
Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Syracuse at NC State – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech
AMERICAN
Saturday, Oct. 12
UAB at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Memphis at USF – 3:30pm, TV TBA*
North Texas at FAU – 7pm, ESPN2
UTSA at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
* Rescheduled from Friday, Oct. 11 due to Hurricane Milton.
Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Navy, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa
BIG 12
Friday, Oct. 11
Utah at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cincinnati at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Arizona at BYU – 4pm, FOX
Iowa State at West Virginia – 8pm, FOX
Kansas State at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington at Iowa – 12pm, FOX
Wisconsin at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN
Penn State at USC – 3:30pm, CBS
Purdue at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1
Ohio State at Oregon – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Minnesota at UCLA – 9pm, BTN
Off: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 8
FIU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NM State at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 10
MTSU at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN
UTEP at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: Kennesaw State, Sam Houston
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 12
Missouri at UMass – 12pm, ESPN2
Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: UConn
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 12
Ball State at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU
Miami OH at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Akron at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
NIU at Bowling Green – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Central Michigan – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 11
UNLV at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 12
San Diego St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, truTV/Max
Air Force at New Mexico – 7pm, truTV/Max
Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1
Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Boise State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1
Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 12
Missouri at UMass – 12pm, ESPN2
South Carolina at Alabama – 12pm, ABC
Texas vs Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC
Mississippi State at Georgia – 4:15pm, SECN
Florida at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN
Ole Miss at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Vanderbilt at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct. 10
CCU at James Madison – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 12
ODU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
Arkansas St. at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
App State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Ga. Southern – 8pm, ESPNU
Off: South Alabama, Troy
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
OU/Texas and Ole Miss/LSU should swap time slots.