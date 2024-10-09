College football TV schedule: Week 7 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 7 of the 2024 season features at total of 52 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 12.

Week 7 action began with the Liberty Flames defeating the FIU Panthers in overtime on Tuesday evening, 31-24.

The action resumes on Wednesday evening with one game on the docket. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks host the New Mexico State Aggies at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2.

A trio of games is on the slate on Thursday, beginning with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visiting the James Madison Dukes at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2. Two games kickoff at 8:00pm ET — Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech on CBSSN and UTEP at WKU on ESPNU.

Friday’s slate includes three more games, beginning at 8:00pm ET on FOX with the Maryland Terrapins hosting the Northwestern Wildcats. One hour later at 9:00pm ET, the Utah State Aggies play host to the UNLV Rebels with coverage on CBSSN. Friday action closes out with the 16th-ranked Utah Utes visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30pm ET on ESPN.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features three AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(1) Texas vs. (18) Oklahoma

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, TX

(2) Ohio State at (3) Oregon

7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock

(9) Ole Miss at (13) LSU

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

The two remaining top five AP-ranked teams will also be in action on Saturday. Fourth-ranked Penn State visits USC at 3:30pm ET (CBS) and fifth-ranked Georgia hosts Mississippi State at 4:15pm ET (SEC Network).

Check out the complete schedule for Week 7 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 7

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 12

Clemson at Wake Forest – 12pm, ESPN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina – 12pm, The CW

California at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN

Louisville at Virginia – 3:30pm, ACCN

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Syracuse at NC State – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAB at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Memphis at USF – 3:30pm, TV TBA*

North Texas at FAU – 7pm, ESPN2

UTSA at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

* Rescheduled from Friday, Oct. 11 due to Hurricane Milton.

Off: Charlotte, East Carolina, Navy, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 11

Utah at Arizona State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cincinnati at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Arizona at BYU – 4pm, FOX

Iowa State at West Virginia – 8pm, FOX

Kansas State at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 11

Northwestern at Maryland – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 12

Washington at Iowa – 12pm, FOX

Wisconsin at Rutgers – 12pm, BTN

Penn State at USC – 3:30pm, CBS

Purdue at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1

Ohio State at Oregon – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Minnesota at UCLA – 9pm, BTN

Off: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 8

FIU at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 9

NM State at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 10

MTSU at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

UTEP at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: Kennesaw State, Sam Houston

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 12

Missouri at UMass – 12pm, ESPN2

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: UConn

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ball State at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU

Miami OH at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Akron at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

NIU at Bowling Green – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Central Michigan – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 11

UNLV at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 12

San Diego St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN

San Jose St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, truTV/Max

Air Force at New Mexico – 7pm, truTV/Max

Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1

Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Boise State at Hawaii – 11pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 12

Washington St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, FS1

Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 12

Missouri at UMass – 12pm, ESPN2

South Carolina at Alabama – 12pm, ABC

Texas vs Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC

Mississippi State at Georgia – 4:15pm, SECN

Florida at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN

Ole Miss at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 10

CCU at James Madison – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 12

ODU at Georgia State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+

Arkansas St. at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

App State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Ga. Southern – 8pm, ESPNU

Off: South Alabama, Troy

