College football TV schedule: Week 6 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 6 of the 2024 season features at total of 49 FBS games, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 3 and running through Saturday, Oct 5.
The action kicks off on Thursday evening with two games on the docket. Troy hosts Texas State in a Sun Belt matchup at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2, and that’s followed by Sam Houston visiting UTEP in a CUSA contest at 9:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
Friday’s slate includes four games, beginning at 7:00pm ET on CBSSN with Kennesaw State hosting Jacksonville State. Thirty minutes later at 7:30pm ET, the TCU Horned Frogs host the Houston Cougars on ESPN.
A pair of games kickoff on Friday at 9:00pm ET. The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks host the Michigan State Spartans on FOX, while the 25th-ranked UNLV Rebels entertain Syracuse Orange on FS1.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with ten contests. However, the slate only features one AP ranked vs. ranked matchup — (9) Missouri at (25) Texas A&M at 12:00pm ET on ABC/ESPN+.
Four of the top five AP-ranked teams will be in action on Saturday. Top-ranked Alabama will visit Vanderbilt (4:15pm ET, SECN), while second-ranked Texas will have a bye. Third-ranked Ohio State hosts Iowa (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+), fourth-ranked Tennessee visits Arkansas (7:30pm ET, ABC/ESPN+), and fifth-ranked Georgia hosts Auburn (3:30pm ET, ABC/ESPN+).
Check out the complete schedule for Week 6 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 6
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5
Boston College at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN2
SMU at Louisville – 12pm, ESPN
Wake Forest at NC State – 12pm, The CW
Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN
Clemson at FSU – 7pm, ESPN
Duke at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Miami at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Saturday, Oct. 5
Army at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPNU
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Tulane at UAB – 1pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, USF, UTSA
BIG 12
Friday, Oct. 4
Houston at TCU – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 5
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 4pm, ESPN2
Baylor at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX
UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
Kansas at Arizona State – 8pm, ESPN2
Texas Tech at Arizona – 11pm, FOX
Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Utah
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 4
Michigan State at Oregon – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 5
Purdue at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN
UCLA at Penn State – 12pm, FOX
Indiana at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Iowa at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Rutgers at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1
Michigan at Washington – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
USC at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN
Off: Illinois, Maryland
CONFERENCE USA
Thursday, Oct. 3
Sam Houston at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 4
Jax State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN
Off: FIU, Liberty, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, NM State, WKU
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 5
UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN
Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Notre Dame
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 5
UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN
WMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Buffalo, CMU, EMU, Kent State, Ohio
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Utah State at Boise St. – 7pm, FS2
Nevada at San Jose St. – 7:30pm, truTV/Max
Hawaii at San Diego St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Off: Fresno State, New Mexico, Wyoming
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 5
Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Off: Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 5
Missouri at Texas A&M – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Auburn at Georgia – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Ole Miss at South Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN
Alabama at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct. 3
Texas State at Troy – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 5
App State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
James Madison at ULM – 7pm, ESPNU
Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at CCU – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Arkansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Georgia Southern, Georgia State
Missouri vs. Texas A&M will be a great one and Auburn vs. Georgia rivalry will be a good one.