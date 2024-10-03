College football TV schedule: Week 6 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 6 of the 2024 season features at total of 49 FBS games, beginning on Thursday, Oct. 3 and running through Saturday, Oct 5.

The action kicks off on Thursday evening with two games on the docket. Troy hosts Texas State in a Sun Belt matchup at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2, and that’s followed by Sam Houston visiting UTEP in a CUSA contest at 9:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Friday’s slate includes four games, beginning at 7:00pm ET on CBSSN with Kennesaw State hosting Jacksonville State. Thirty minutes later at 7:30pm ET, the TCU Horned Frogs host the Houston Cougars on ESPN.

A pair of games kickoff on Friday at 9:00pm ET. The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks host the Michigan State Spartans on FOX, while the 25th-ranked UNLV Rebels entertain Syracuse Orange on FS1.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with ten contests. However, the slate only features one AP ranked vs. ranked matchup — (9) Missouri at (25) Texas A&M at 12:00pm ET on ABC/ESPN+.

Four of the top five AP-ranked teams will be in action on Saturday. Top-ranked Alabama will visit Vanderbilt (4:15pm ET, SECN), while second-ranked Texas will have a bye. Third-ranked Ohio State hosts Iowa (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+), fourth-ranked Tennessee visits Arkansas (7:30pm ET, ABC/ESPN+), and fifth-ranked Georgia hosts Auburn (3:30pm ET, ABC/ESPN+).

Check out the complete schedule for Week 6 below, which is listed by conference.

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN

Pitt at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN2

SMU at Louisville – 12pm, ESPN

Wake Forest at NC State – 12pm, The CW

Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN

Clemson at FSU – 7pm, ESPN

Duke at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Miami at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 5

Army at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPNU

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Tulane at UAB – 1pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, USF, UTSA

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 4pm, ESPN2

Baylor at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX

UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Kansas at Arizona State – 8pm, ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona – 11pm, FOX

Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Utah

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan State at Oregon – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 5

Purdue at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN

UCLA at Penn State – 12pm, FOX

Indiana at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Iowa at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Rutgers at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1

Michigan at Washington – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

USC at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: Illinois, Maryland

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sam Houston at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 4

Jax State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN

Off: FIU, Liberty, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, NM State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 5

UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN

Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 5

UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN

WMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami OH at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Buffalo, CMU, EMU, Kent State, Ohio

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Utah State at Boise St. – 7pm, FS2

Nevada at San Jose St. – 7:30pm, truTV/Max

Hawaii at San Diego St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Off: Fresno State, New Mexico, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 5

Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Off: Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 5

Missouri at Texas A&M – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Auburn at Georgia – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Ole Miss at South Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN

Alabama at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN

Tennessee at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 5

App State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

James Madison at ULM – 7pm, ESPNU

Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at CCU – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Arkansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Georgia Southern, Georgia State

