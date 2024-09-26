College football TV schedule: Week 5 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 5 of the 2024 season features at total of 56 FBS games, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 26 and running through Saturday, Sept. 28.
The action kicks off on Thursday evening with one game on the menu, which features the Temple Owls hosting the Army Black Knights. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET with television coverage via ESPN.
Friday’s slate includes two games, beginning at 7:30pm ET on ESPN with the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies. Thirty minutes later, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will host the Washington Huskies at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 12 contests. The Saturday slate also features four AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:
(20) Oklahoma State at (23) Kansas State
12:00pm ET | ESPN
(15) Louisville at (16) Notre Dame
3:30pm ET | Peacock
(2) Georgia at (4) Alabama
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
(19) Illinois at (9) Penn State
7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
Check out the complete schedule for Week 5 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 5
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Sept. 27
Virginia Tech at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 28
WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Holy Cross at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX
NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW
Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN
Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock
North Carolina at Duke – 4pm, ESPN2
Stanford at Clemson – 7pm, ESPN
Florida State at SMU – 8pm, ACCN
Off: California, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia
AMERICAN
Thursday, Sept. 26
Army at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 28
Navy at UAB – 12pm, ESPN2
USF at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU
UTSA at East Carolina – 4pm, ESPN+
Wagner at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+
MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
BIG 12
Saturday, Sept. 28
BYU at Baylor – 12pm, FS1
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. – 12pm, ESPN
Colorado at UCF – 3:30pm, FOX
TCU at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Iowa State at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Cincinnati at Texas Tech – 8pm, ESPN2
Arizona at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Arizona State, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Friday, Sept. 27
Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 28
Minnesota at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Maryland at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Nebraska at Purdue – 12pm, Peacock
Wisconsin at USC – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Illinois at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Ohio State at Michigan State – 7:30pm, Peacock
Oregon at UCLA – 11pm, FOX
Off: Iowa, Northwestern
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sept. 28
WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+
Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UT Martin at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU
New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+
Off: Jacksonville State, UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 28
Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock
UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Sept. 28
Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW
Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Akron at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+
EMU at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
Off: Toledo
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Sept. 28
Fresno State at UNLV – 3:30pm, FS1
San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+
Air Force at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FS1
Off: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State
PAC-12
Saturday, September 28
Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FS1
Off: Oregon State
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 28
Kentucky at Ole Miss – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) – 3:30pm, ESPN
Oklahoma at Auburn – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Mississippi State at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN
Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Saturday, Sept. 28
Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+
Ga. Southern at Ga. State – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN
WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
ULM at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss
2024 College Football Schedule
Georgia vs. Alabama will be the biggest one. It’s on ABC.
Terrence I would really like to watch Georgia vs Alabama however My #1 early evening game is Illinois at Penn State on Peacock Network (NBC).
Do U live in the SouthEast States?
If that’s why UGA vs UAL is the biggest, I respect that.
I live in the West, Mountain Standard time, even though I’m constricted to a Pacific Time zone State.
I.M.O.,
20 OSU @ 23 KSU =s the most important one.
Whichever 1 wins, =s back in the chase for a new B16g12 Playoff spot after UUtah if they keep winning vs UAZ & their PAC12 tradition.