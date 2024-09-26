College football TV schedule: Week 5 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 5 of the 2024 season features at total of 56 FBS games, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 26 and running through Saturday, Sept. 28.

The action kicks off on Thursday evening with one game on the menu, which features the Temple Owls hosting the Army Black Knights. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET with television coverage via ESPN.

Friday’s slate includes two games, beginning at 7:30pm ET on ESPN with the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies. Thirty minutes later, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will host the Washington Huskies at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 12 contests. The Saturday slate also features four AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(20) Oklahoma State at (23) Kansas State

12:00pm ET | ESPN

(15) Louisville at (16) Notre Dame

3:30pm ET | Peacock

(2) Georgia at (4) Alabama

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

(19) Illinois at (9) Penn State

7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Check out the complete schedule for Week 5 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 5

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Sept. 27

Virginia Tech at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 28

WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Holy Cross at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX

NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW

Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN

Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock

North Carolina at Duke – 4pm, ESPN2

Stanford at Clemson – 7pm, ESPN

Florida State at SMU – 8pm, ACCN

Off: California, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia

AMERICAN

Thursday, Sept. 26

Army at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 28

Navy at UAB – 12pm, ESPN2

USF at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU

UTSA at East Carolina – 4pm, ESPN+

Wagner at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+

MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Sept. 28

BYU at Baylor – 12pm, FS1

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. – 12pm, ESPN

Colorado at UCF – 3:30pm, FOX

TCU at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Iowa State at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Cincinnati at Texas Tech – 8pm, ESPN2

Arizona at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona State, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Friday, Sept. 27

Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 28

Minnesota at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Maryland at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Nebraska at Purdue – 12pm, Peacock

Wisconsin at USC – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Illinois at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Ohio State at Michigan State – 7:30pm, Peacock

Oregon at UCLA – 11pm, FOX

Off: Iowa, Northwestern

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sept. 28

WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+

Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU

New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+

Off: Jacksonville State, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 28

Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock

UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Sept. 28

Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW

Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Akron at Ohio – 3:30pm, ESPN+

EMU at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+

WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

Off: Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fresno State at UNLV – 3:30pm, FS1

San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+

Air Force at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN

Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FS1

Off: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State

PAC-12

Saturday, September 28

Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FS1

Off: Oregon State

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kentucky at Ole Miss – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) – 3:30pm, ESPN

Oklahoma at Auburn – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Mississippi State at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN

Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Sept. 28

Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+

Ga. Southern at Ga. State – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN

WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

ULM at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss

2024 College Football Schedule