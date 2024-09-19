College football TV schedule: Week 4 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 4 of the 2024 season features at total of 64 FBS games, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 19 and running through Saturday, Sept. 21.
The action kicks off on Thursday evening with one game on the menu, which features the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosting the South Alabama Jaguars. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET with television coverage via ESPN.
Friday’s slate includes a trio of games, beginning at 7:30pm ET on ESPN with the Syracuse Orange hosting the Stanford Cardinal. A Top 25 matchup is up next, as the 22nd-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers host the 24th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
The final game on Friday features the San Jose State Spartans playing at the Washington State Cougars at 10:00pm ET on The CW.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 10 contests. The slate also features three ranked vs. ranked matchups (AP Poll):
(11) USC at (18) Michigan
3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
(12) Utah at (14) Oklahoma State
4:00pm ET | FOX
(6) Tennessee at (15) Oklahoma
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Check out the complete schedule for Week 4 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 4
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Sept. 20
Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30pm – ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 21
NC State at Clemson – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
JMU at North Carolina – 12pm, ACCN
Virginia at Coastal Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
Ga. Tech at Louisville – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Rutgers at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN
Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCNX
Duke at Middle Tennessee – 4pm, ESPNU
TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW
Cal at Florida State – 7pm, ESPN2
Miami FL at USF – 7pm, ESPN
Michigan St. at Boston College – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Charlotte at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Rice at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Tulane at Louisiana – 12pm, ESPNU
Utah State at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
HCU at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
ECU at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+
FAU at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Miami FL at USF – 7pm, ESPN
Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+
Wyoming at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: UAB
BIG 12
Saturday, Sept. 21
Houston at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1
Kansas at West Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2
Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+
Arizona State at Texas Tech – 3:30pm, FS1
Utah at Oklahoma State – 4pm, FOX
TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW
Baylor at Colorado – 8pm, FOX
Kansas State at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Arizona, UCF
BIG TEN
Friday, Sept. 20
Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 21
Charlotte at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Marshall at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Villanova at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Kent State at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN
Rutgers at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN
UCLA at LSU – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
USC at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Northwestern at Washington – 7pm, FS1
Iowa at Minnesota – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Michigan St. at Boston College – 8pm, ACCN
Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW
Off: Oregon, Wisconsin
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sept. 21
Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN+
Duke at Middle Tennessee – 4pm, ESPNU
UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max
East Carolina at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+
Monmouth at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
NM State at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN+
Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Kennesaw State
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 21
CCSU at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Florida Atlantic at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Sept. 21
Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Ball State at Central Michigan – 1pm, ESPN+
Saint Francis U. at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN
Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
Akron at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU
BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: Western Michigan
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Sept. 20
San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW
Saturday, Sept. 21
Utah State at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Nevada – 3pm, NSN/MWN
UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max
Wyoming at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+
Fresno St. at New Mexico – 8:30pm, truTV/Max
Portland St. at Boise St. – 9:45pm, FS1
UNI at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: Air Force, San Diego State, UNLV
PAC-12
Friday, Sept. 20
San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW
Saturday, Sept. 21
Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 21
Florida at Mississippi St. – 12pm, ESPN
Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Arkansas at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN
UCLA at LSU – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Vanderbilt at Missouri – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Akron at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU
BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: Alabama, Georgia
SUN BELT
Thursday, Sept. 19
South Alabama at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 21
JMU at North Carolina – 12pm, ACCN
Marshall at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Tulane at Louisiana – 12pm, ESPNU
Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+
Virginia at Coastal Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN+
Florida A&M at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: Georgia State, Old Dominion, Texas State
Tennessee-Oklahoma game will be a big one on ABC.