College football TV schedule: Week 4 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 4 of the 2024 season features at total of 64 FBS games, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 19 and running through Saturday, Sept. 21.

The action kicks off on Thursday evening with one game on the menu, which features the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosting the South Alabama Jaguars. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET with television coverage via ESPN.

Friday’s slate includes a trio of games, beginning at 7:30pm ET on ESPN with the Syracuse Orange hosting the Stanford Cardinal. A Top 25 matchup is up next, as the 22nd-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers host the 24th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

The final game on Friday features the San Jose State Spartans playing at the Washington State Cougars at 10:00pm ET on The CW.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 10 contests. The slate also features three ranked vs. ranked matchups (AP Poll):

(11) USC at (18) Michigan

3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

(12) Utah at (14) Oklahoma State

4:00pm ET | FOX

(6) Tennessee at (15) Oklahoma

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Check out the complete schedule for Week 4 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 4

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Sept. 20

Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30pm – ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 21

NC State at Clemson – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

JMU at North Carolina – 12pm, ACCN

Virginia at Coastal Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+

Ga. Tech at Louisville – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Rutgers at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN

Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCNX

Duke at Middle Tennessee – 4pm, ESPNU

TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW

Cal at Florida State – 7pm, ESPN2

Miami FL at USF – 7pm, ESPN

Michigan St. at Boston College – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Charlotte at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Rice at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Tulane at Louisiana – 12pm, ESPNU

Utah State at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

HCU at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

ECU at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+

FAU at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Miami FL at USF – 7pm, ESPN

Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+

Wyoming at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: UAB

BIG 12

Saturday, Sept. 21

Houston at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1

Kansas at West Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2

Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+

Arizona State at Texas Tech – 3:30pm, FS1

Utah at Oklahoma State – 4pm, FOX

TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW

Baylor at Colorado – 8pm, FOX

Kansas State at BYU – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona, UCF

BIG TEN

Friday, Sept. 20

Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 21

Charlotte at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Marshall at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Villanova at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Kent State at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN

Rutgers at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCN

UCLA at LSU – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

USC at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Northwestern at Washington – 7pm, FS1

Iowa at Minnesota – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Michigan St. at Boston College – 8pm, ACCN

Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW

Off: Oregon, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sept. 21

Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN+

Duke at Middle Tennessee – 4pm, ESPNU

UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max

East Carolina at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+

Monmouth at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

NM State at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Kennesaw State

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 21

CCSU at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Florida Atlantic at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Sept. 21

Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Ball State at Central Michigan – 1pm, ESPN+

Saint Francis U. at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN

Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

Akron at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU

BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: Western Michigan

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Sept. 20

San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW

Saturday, Sept. 21

Utah State at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Nevada – 3pm, NSN/MWN

UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max

Wyoming at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+

Fresno St. at New Mexico – 8:30pm, truTV/Max

Portland St. at Boise St. – 9:45pm, FS1

UNI at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: Air Force, San Diego State, UNLV

PAC-12

Friday, Sept. 20

San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW

Saturday, Sept. 21

Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 21

Florida at Mississippi St. – 12pm, ESPN

Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Arkansas at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN

UCLA at LSU – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Missouri – 4:15pm, SECN

Tennessee at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Akron at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPNU

BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: Alabama, Georgia

SUN BELT

Thursday, Sept. 19

South Alabama at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 21

JMU at North Carolina – 12pm, ACCN

Marshall at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Tulane at Louisiana – 12pm, ESPNU

Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+

Virginia at Coastal Carolina – 2pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN+

Florida A&M at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: Georgia State, Old Dominion, Texas State

