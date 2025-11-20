College football TV schedule: Week 13 kickoff times, TV channels, streaming

The college football TV schedule for Week 13 of the 2025 season features at total of 64 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 22.
Week 13 action kicked off with three games in the MAC on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday.
The action resumes on Thursday with one contest, which features the Arkansas State Red Wolves hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
BONUS: You can also check out two FCS matchups on Thursday, featuring the Nicholls Colonels at the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 7:00pm ET and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at the Northwestern State Demons at 7:30pm ET, both streaming via ESPN+.
Friday evening includes two games on the docket, beginning at 8:00pm ET with the Florida State Seminoles visiting the NC State Wolfpack on ESPN. Friday action concludes with the UNLV Rebels hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 10:30pm ET on FS1.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features two CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups:
(22) Missouri at (8) Oklahoma
12:00pm ET | ABC
(15) USC at (7) Oregon
3:30pm ET | CBS
Taking a look at the CFP top five, top-ranked Ohio State hosts Rutgers (Noon ET, FOX), No. 3 Texas A&M hosts Samford (Noon ET, SECN+), and No. 4 Georgia hosts Charlotte (12:45pm ET, SECN). No. 2 Indiana and No. 5 Texas Tech are off this week.
Check out the complete schedule for Week 13 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 13
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov 21
Florida State at NC State – 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov 22
Miami FL at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ESPN
Delaware at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN
Louisville at SMU – 12pm, ESPN2
Duke at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
Syracuse at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Furman at Clemson – 4:30pm, The CW
Pitt at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ESPN
California at Stanford – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: Boston College, Virginia
AMERICAN
Saturday, Nov 22
Tulsa at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Charlotte at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
UConn at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+
USF at UAB – 3pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Tulane at Temple – 3:45pm, ESPNU
North Texas at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: Memphis, Navy
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov 22
Kansas at Iowa State – 12pm, FS1
Baylor at Arizona – 1pm, TNT/HBO Max
Kansas State at Utah – 4pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma State at UCF – 4pm, ESPN+
TCU at Houston – 4pm, FOX
Arizona State at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN2
BYU at Cincinnati – 8pm, FOX
Off: Texas Tech, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Saturday, Nov 22
Minnesota at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Rutgers at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Michigan State at Iowa – 3:30pm, FS1
USC at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Michigan at Maryland – 4pm, BTN
Nebraska at Penn State – 7pm, NBC/Peacock
Illinois at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, BTN
Washington at UCLA – 10:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Indiana, Purdue
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov 22
Delaware at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN
Missouri St at Kennesaw St – 2pm, ESPN+
Liberty at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN+
NM State at UTEP – 3pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at MTSU – 3pm, ESPN+
Jax State at FIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
WKU at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov 22
UConn at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+
Syracuse at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: None
MAC
Tuesday, Nov 18
Akron at BGSU – 7pm, ESPNU
UMass at Ohio – 7pm, CBSSN
WMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov 19
CMU at Kent State – 7pm, ESPNU
Miami OH at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov 22
Ball State at Toledo – 2pm, ESPN+
Off: Eastern Michigan
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov 21
Hawaii at UNLV – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov 22
Nevada at Wyoming – 2pm, ALT/ALT+/MWN
Colorado St at Boise St – 7pm, FS1
New Mexico at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
San Jose St at San Diego St – 10:30pm, FS1
Utah St at Fresno St – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov 22
Washington St at JMU – 1pm, ESPN+
Off: Oregon State
SEC
Saturday, Nov 22
Missouri at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Samford at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+
Charlotte at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
Eastern Illinois at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+
Mercer at Auburn – 2pm, SECN+
Arkansas at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Kentucky at Vandy – 3:30pm, ESPN
CCU at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Florida – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
WKU at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Ole Miss, Mississippi State
SUN BELT
Thursday, Nov 20
Louisiana at A-State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov 22
ODU at Georgia Southern – 1pm, ESPN+
Washington St at JMU – 1pm, ESPN+
Marshall at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at S. Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+
CCU at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
ULM at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+
Off: None
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)