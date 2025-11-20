College football TV schedule: Week 13 kickoff times, TV channels, streaming

The college football TV schedule for Week 13 of the 2025 season features at total of 64 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 22.

Week 13 action kicked off with three games in the MAC on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday.

The action resumes on Thursday with one contest, which features the Arkansas State Red Wolves hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

BONUS: You can also check out two FCS matchups on Thursday, featuring the Nicholls Colonels at the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 7:00pm ET and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at the Northwestern State Demons at 7:30pm ET, both streaming via ESPN+.

Friday evening includes two games on the docket, beginning at 8:00pm ET with the Florida State Seminoles visiting the NC State Wolfpack on ESPN. Friday action concludes with the UNLV Rebels hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 10:30pm ET on FS1.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features two CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(22) Missouri at (8) Oklahoma

12:00pm ET | ABC

(15) USC at (7) Oregon

3:30pm ET | CBS

Taking a look at the CFP top five, top-ranked Ohio State hosts Rutgers (Noon ET, FOX), No. 3 Texas A&M hosts Samford (Noon ET, SECN+), and No. 4 Georgia hosts Charlotte (12:45pm ET, SECN). No. 2 Indiana and No. 5 Texas Tech are off this week.

Check out the complete schedule for Week 13 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 13

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov 21

Florida State at NC State – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov 22

Miami FL at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ESPN

Delaware at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN

Louisville at SMU – 12pm, ESPN2

Duke at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

Syracuse at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Furman at Clemson – 4:30pm, The CW

Pitt at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ESPN

California at Stanford – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, Virginia

AMERICAN

Saturday, Nov 22

Tulsa at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Charlotte at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

UConn at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+

USF at UAB – 3pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Tulane at Temple – 3:45pm, ESPNU

North Texas at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Memphis, Navy

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov 22

Kansas at Iowa State – 12pm, FS1

Baylor at Arizona – 1pm, TNT/HBO Max

Kansas State at Utah – 4pm, ESPN2

Oklahoma State at UCF – 4pm, ESPN+

TCU at Houston – 4pm, FOX

Arizona State at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN2

BYU at Cincinnati – 8pm, FOX

Off: Texas Tech, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Saturday, Nov 22

Minnesota at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Rutgers at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Michigan State at Iowa – 3:30pm, FS1

USC at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Michigan at Maryland – 4pm, BTN

Nebraska at Penn State – 7pm, NBC/Peacock

Illinois at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, BTN

Washington at UCLA – 10:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Indiana, Purdue

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov 22

Delaware at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN

Missouri St at Kennesaw St – 2pm, ESPN+

Liberty at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN+

NM State at UTEP – 3pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at MTSU – 3pm, ESPN+

Jax State at FIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

WKU at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov 22

UConn at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+

Syracuse at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

MAC

Tuesday, Nov 18

Akron at BGSU – 7pm, ESPNU

UMass at Ohio – 7pm, CBSSN

WMU at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov 19

CMU at Kent State – 7pm, ESPNU

Miami OH at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov 22

Ball State at Toledo – 2pm, ESPN+

Off: Eastern Michigan

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov 21

Hawaii at UNLV – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov 22

Nevada at Wyoming – 2pm, ALT/ALT+/MWN

Colorado St at Boise St – 7pm, FS1

New Mexico at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

San Jose St at San Diego St – 10:30pm, FS1

Utah St at Fresno St – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov 22

Washington St at JMU – 1pm, ESPN+

Off: Oregon State

SEC

Saturday, Nov 22

Missouri at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Samford at Texas A&M – 12pm, SECN+

Charlotte at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

Eastern Illinois at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+

Mercer at Auburn – 2pm, SECN+

Arkansas at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Kentucky at Vandy – 3:30pm, ESPN

CCU at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

Tennessee at Florida – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

WKU at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss, Mississippi State

SUN BELT

Thursday, Nov 20

Louisiana at A-State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov 22

ODU at Georgia Southern – 1pm, ESPN+

Washington St at JMU – 1pm, ESPN+

Marshall at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at S. Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+

CCU at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

ULM at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+

Off: None

