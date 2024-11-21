College football TV schedule: Week 13 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football TV schedule for Week 13 of the 2024 season features at total of 65 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 23.
Week 13 action kicked off with three games in the MAC on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday.
The action resumes on Thursday with one contest, which features the North Carolina State Wolfpack visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
BONUS: You can also check out an FCS matchup featuring the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at the Nicholls Colonels at 7:00pm ET on ESPN+.
Friday evening includes three games on the docket, beginning at 7:00pm ET with the Temple Owls visiting the UTSA Roadrunners on ESPN2. Next, the Michigan State Spartans play host to the Purdue Boilermakers at 8:00pm ET on FOX, and then Friday action concludes with the 24th-ranked UNLV Rebels visiting the San Jose State Spartans at 10:00pm ET on FS1.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features three CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups:
(5) Indiana at (2) Ohio State
12:00pm ET | FOX
(14) BYU at (21) Arizona State
3:30pm ET | ESPN
(19) Army vs. (6) Notre Dame
7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, N.Y.
Taking a look at the remainder of the CFP top five, third-ranked Texas hosts Kentucky (3:30pm ET, ABC/ESPN+), while fourth-ranked Penn State visits Minnesota (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+). Top-ranked Oregon is off this weekend.
Check out the complete schedule for Week 13 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 13
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Nov. 21
NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 23
Wake Forest at Miami – 12pm, ESPN
SMU at Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2
UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN
UNC at Boston College – 12pm, The CW
Charleston Southern at FSU – 1:30pm, ACCNX
Stanford at California – 3:30pm, ACCN
The Citadel at Clemson – 3:30pm, The CW
Pitt at Louisville – 4pm, ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Duke – 8pm, ACCN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Friday, Nov. 22
Temple at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 23
Rice at UAB – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at USF – 3:30pm. ESPN+
Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
Off: Memphis, Navy, Tulane
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov, 23
Arizona at TCU – 3pm, ESPN+
BYU at Arizona St. – 3:30pm, ESPN
Colorado at Kansas – 3:30pm, FOX
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UCF at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Baylor at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Iowa State at Utah – 7:30pm, FOX
Cincinnati at Kansas St. – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 22
Purdue at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 23
Indiana at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Illinois at Rutgers – 12pm, Peacock
Iowa at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Penn State at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS
Northwestern at Michigan – 3:30pm, FS1
Wisconsin at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN
USC at UCLA – 10:30pm, NBC
Off: Oregon, Washington
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 23
Sam Houston at Jax State – 12pm, CBSSN
UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+
WKU at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+
NM State at MTSU – 2:30pm, ESPN+
FIU at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN+
LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 23
UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN
UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY
Off: None
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Akron at Kent St. – 7pm, CBSSN
WMU at CMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
NIU at Miami OH – 8pm, ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Buffalo at EMU – 7pm, ESPNU
Ohio at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 23
Bowling Green at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 22
UNLV at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 23
San Diego St. at Utah St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
Air Force at Nevada – 10:30pm, FS1
Colorado St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Hawaii, New Mexico
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov. 23
Washington St. at Oregon St. – 7pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 23
Ole Miss at Florida – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Kentucky at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Wofford at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Missouri at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
Alabama at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
TAMU at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN
Vanderbilt at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 23
James Madison at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+
Ga. Southern at CCU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Troy at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Marshall at Old Dominion – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
Here My timetable for CFB week 13
Purdue at Michigan State FOX Friday evening
Illinois at Rutgers Peacock Noon
Penn State at Minnesota CBS 3:30PM
Cincinnati at Kansas State ESPN2 8:00PM
Air Force at Nevada FS1 10:30PM
Boise State is My #1 Choice for Notre Dame Home game under the lights in 2025.