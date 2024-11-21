College football TV schedule: Week 13 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football TV schedule for Week 13 of the 2024 season features at total of 65 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 23.

Week 13 action kicked off with three games in the MAC on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday.

The action resumes on Thursday with one contest, which features the North Carolina State Wolfpack visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

BONUS: You can also check out an FCS matchup featuring the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at the Nicholls Colonels at 7:00pm ET on ESPN+.

Friday evening includes three games on the docket, beginning at 7:00pm ET with the Temple Owls visiting the UTSA Roadrunners on ESPN2. Next, the Michigan State Spartans play host to the Purdue Boilermakers at 8:00pm ET on FOX, and then Friday action concludes with the 24th-ranked UNLV Rebels visiting the San Jose State Spartans at 10:00pm ET on FS1.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with nine contests. The Saturday slate also features three CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(5) Indiana at (2) Ohio State

12:00pm ET | FOX

(14) BYU at (21) Arizona State

3:30pm ET | ESPN

(19) Army vs. (6) Notre Dame

7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock

at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, N.Y.

Taking a look at the remainder of the CFP top five, third-ranked Texas hosts Kentucky (3:30pm ET, ABC/ESPN+), while fourth-ranked Penn State visits Minnesota (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+). Top-ranked Oregon is off this weekend.

Check out the complete schedule for Week 13 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 13

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 23

Wake Forest at Miami – 12pm, ESPN

SMU at Virginia – 12pm, ESPN2

UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN

UNC at Boston College – 12pm, The CW

Charleston Southern at FSU – 1:30pm, ACCNX

Stanford at California – 3:30pm, ACCN

The Citadel at Clemson – 3:30pm, The CW

Pitt at Louisville – 4pm, ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Duke – 8pm, ACCN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 23

Rice at UAB – 2pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic – 3pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at USF – 3:30pm. ESPN+

Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

Off: Memphis, Navy, Tulane

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov, 23

Arizona at TCU – 3pm, ESPN+

BYU at Arizona St. – 3:30pm, ESPN

Colorado at Kansas – 3:30pm, FOX

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UCF at West Virginia – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Baylor at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Iowa State at Utah – 7:30pm, FOX

Cincinnati at Kansas St. – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 22

Purdue at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 23

Indiana at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Illinois at Rutgers – 12pm, Peacock

Iowa at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Penn State at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS

Northwestern at Michigan – 3:30pm, FS1

Wisconsin at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN

USC at UCLA – 10:30pm, NBC

Off: Oregon, Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sam Houston at Jax State – 12pm, CBSSN

UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

WKU at Liberty – 1pm, ESPN+

NM State at MTSU – 2:30pm, ESPN+

FIU at Kennesaw State – 3pm, ESPN+

LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 23

UConn at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN

UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

Army vs Notre Dame* – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

* at Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

Off: None

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Akron at Kent St. – 7pm, CBSSN

WMU at CMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

NIU at Miami OH – 8pm, ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at EMU – 7pm, ESPNU

Ohio at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 23

Bowling Green at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 22

UNLV at San Jose St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 23

San Diego St. at Utah St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Air Force at Nevada – 10:30pm, FS1

Colorado St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Hawaii, New Mexico

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 23

Washington St. at Oregon St. – 7pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Florida – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Kentucky at Texas – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

LA Tech at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Wofford at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Missouri at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

Alabama at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

TAMU at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN

Vanderbilt at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 23

James Madison at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+

Ga. Southern at CCU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Troy at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Old Dominion – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

