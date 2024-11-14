College football TV schedule: Week 12 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 12 of the 2024 season features at total of 55 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 16.
Week 12 action kicked off with three games in the MAC on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday.
The action resumes on Thursday with one contest, which features the East Carolina Pirates visiting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
BONUS: You can also check out an FCS matchup featuring Grambling State at Alabama A&M at 8:00pm ET on ESPNU.
Friday evening includes four games on the docket, beginning at 8:00pm ET with Wyoming visiting Colorado State on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and North Texas visiting UTSA on ESPN2. Next, Washington plays host to UCLA at 9:00pm ET on FOX, and then Friday action concludes with Arizona hosting Houston at 10:15pm ET on FS1.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with seven contests. The Saturday slate features only two CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups, and both are in the SEC:
(23) Missouri at (21) South Carolina
4:15pm ET | SECN
(7) Tennessee at (12) Georgia
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Taking a look at the CFP top five, top-ranked Oregon travels to face Wisconsin (7:30pm ET, NBC/Peacock), second-ranked Ohio State plays Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. (noon ET, Big Ten Network), third-ranked Texas visits Arkansas (noon ET, ABC/ESPN+), and fourth-ranked Penn State travels to Purdue (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+). Fifth-ranked Indiana is off this weekend.
Check out the complete schedule for Week 11 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 12
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Nov. 16
Clemson at Pitt – 12pm, ESPN
Syracuse at California – 3pm, The CW
Boston College at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN
Louisville at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Wake Forest at UNC – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech
AMERICAN
Thursday, Nov. 14
East Carolina at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UTSA – 8pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 16
Tulane at Navy – 12pm, ESPN2
Florida Atlantic at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
USF at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Memphis – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: Army, Rice
BIG 12
Friday, Nov. 15
Houston at Arizona – 10:15pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 16
Utah at Colorado – 12pm, FOX
Baylor at West Virginia – 4pm, ESPN2
Arizona State at K-State – 7pm, ESPN
Cincinnati at Iowa State – 8pm, FOX
Kansas at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 16
Ohio St. at Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN
Michigan State at Illinois – 2:30pm, FS1
Penn St. at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Nebraska at USC – 4pm, FOX
Rutgers at Maryland – 6pm, FS1
Oregon at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
*at Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL
Off: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota,
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at WKU – 12pm, CBSSN
FIU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Kennesaw St. – 3pm, ESPN+
NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Middle Tennessee, UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: UConn
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Ball State at Buffalo – 7pm, CBSSN
CMU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPNU
WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Akron at NIU – 7pm, CBSSN
EMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2
Kent State at Miami OH – 7pm, ESPNU
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 15
Wyoming at Colorado St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 16
Hawaii at Utah St. – 3pm, Spectrum PPV
Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1
San Diego St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Fresno State, Nevada
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov. 16
Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 16
Texas at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Murray St. at Kentucky – 1:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Mercer at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+
LSU at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Missouri at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 16
ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Coastal Carolina at Marshall – 1pm, ESPN+
Troy at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
JMU at ODU – 4pm, ESPNU
Arkansas St. at Georgia St. – 5pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: App State
