College football TV schedule: Week 12 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 12 of the 2024 season features at total of 55 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 16.

Week 12 action kicked off with three games in the MAC on Tuesday and three more on Wednesday.

The action resumes on Thursday with one contest, which features the East Carolina Pirates visiting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

BONUS: You can also check out an FCS matchup featuring Grambling State at Alabama A&M at 8:00pm ET on ESPNU.

Friday evening includes four games on the docket, beginning at 8:00pm ET with Wyoming visiting Colorado State on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and North Texas visiting UTSA on ESPN2. Next, Washington plays host to UCLA at 9:00pm ET on FOX, and then Friday action concludes with Arizona hosting Houston at 10:15pm ET on FS1.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with seven contests. The Saturday slate features only two CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups, and both are in the SEC:

(23) Missouri at (21) South Carolina

4:15pm ET | SECN

(7) Tennessee at (12) Georgia

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Taking a look at the CFP top five, top-ranked Oregon travels to face Wisconsin (7:30pm ET, NBC/Peacock), second-ranked Ohio State plays Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. (noon ET, Big Ten Network), third-ranked Texas visits Arkansas (noon ET, ABC/ESPN+), and fourth-ranked Penn State travels to Purdue (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+). Fifth-ranked Indiana is off this weekend.

Check out the complete schedule for Week 11 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 12

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson at Pitt – 12pm, ESPN

Syracuse at California – 3pm, The CW

Boston College at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN

Louisville at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN

Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC

Wake Forest at UNC – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Navy – 12pm, ESPN2

Florida Atlantic at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

USF at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at Memphis – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: Army, Rice

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 15

Houston at Arizona – 10:15pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 16

Utah at Colorado – 12pm, FOX

Baylor at West Virginia – 4pm, ESPN2

Arizona State at K-State – 7pm, ESPN

Cincinnati at Iowa State – 8pm, FOX

Kansas at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 15

UCLA at Washington – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ohio St. at Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN

Michigan State at Illinois – 2:30pm, FS1

Penn St. at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Nebraska at USC – 4pm, FOX

Rutgers at Maryland – 6pm, FS1

Oregon at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

*at Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL

Off: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota,

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 16

Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at WKU – 12pm, CBSSN

FIU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Kennesaw St. – 3pm, ESPN+

NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Middle Tennessee, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 16

Liberty at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

Virginia at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Ball State at Buffalo – 7pm, CBSSN

CMU at Toledo – 7pm, ESPNU

WMU at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Akron at NIU – 7pm, CBSSN

EMU at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2

Kent State at Miami OH – 7pm, ESPNU

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 15

Wyoming at Colorado St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 16

Hawaii at Utah St. – 3pm, Spectrum PPV

Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise St. at San Jose St. – 7pm, CBSSN

Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1

San Diego St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Fresno State, Nevada

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 16

Oregon St. at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Washington St. at New Mexico – 9:30pm, FS1

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Murray St. at Kentucky – 1:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Mercer at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

LSU at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Missouri at S. Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

Tennessee at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 16

ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Coastal Carolina at Marshall – 1pm, ESPN+

Troy at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+

JMU at ODU – 4pm, ESPNU

Arkansas St. at Georgia St. – 5pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Texas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: App State

