College football TV schedule: Week 11 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 11 of the 2024 season features at total of 50 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 9.
Week 11 action kicked off with four games in the MAC on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then on Thursday, one American and one Sun Belt game were played.
The action resumes on Friday evening with four games on the docket. In the first contest at 8:00pm ET, California travels to face Wake Forest on the ACC Network. That’s followed by two games kicking off at 9:00pm ET — Rice at Memphis on ESPN2 and Iowa at UCLA on FOX.
Friday’s menu concludes with San Diego State hosting New Mexico in a late-night contest on FS1 at 10:30pm ET.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with eight contests. The Saturday slate features only two CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups, and both are in the SEC:
(3) Georgia at (16) Ole Miss
3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
(11) Alabama at (15) LSU
7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Taking a look at the remainder of the CFP top five, top-ranked Oregon hosts Maryland (7:00pm ET, BTN), second-ranked Ohio State hosts Purdue (noon ET, FOX), third-ranked Miami visits Georgia Tech (noon ET, ESPN), and fifth-ranked Texas hosts Florida (noon ET, ABC).
Check out the complete schedule for Week 11 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 11
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov. 8
California at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN
Saturday, Nov. 9
Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ESPN
Syracuse at Boston College – 12pm, The CW
Clemson at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN
Duke at NC State – 3:30pm, ACCN
Florida St. at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Virginia at Pitt – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Louisville, North Carolina, SMU, Stanford
AMERICAN
Thursday, Nov. 7
FAU at East Carolina – 8pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 8
Rice at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 9
Navy at USF – 12pm, ESPN2
UConn at UAB – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Army at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Temple at Tulane – 4pm, ESPNU
Off: Charlotte, Tulsa, UTSA
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov. 9
West Virginia at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1
Iowa State at Kansas – 3:30pm, FS1
Colorado at Texas Tech – 4pm, FOX
UCF at Arizona State – 7pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU – 8pm, FS1
BYU at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 8
Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 9
Minnesota at Rutgers – 12pm, NBC
Purdue at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Michigan at Indiana – 3:30pm, CBS
Maryland at Oregon – 7pm, BTN
Washington at Penn State – 8pm, Peacock
Off: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, Wisconsin
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 9
Liberty at Middle Tennessee – 1pm, CBSSN
Kennesaw State at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+
Jax State at LA Tech – 4:30pm, CBSSN
WKU at New Mexico State – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: FIU, Sam Houston
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 9
UConn at UAB – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: UMass
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Bowling Green at CMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St. – 8pm, ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 6
NIU at WMU – 7pm, ESPN2
Ohio at Kent State – 7pm, ESPNU
Off: Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Toledo
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 8
New Mexico at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 9
San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW
Nevada at Boise St. – 8pm, FOX
UNLV at Hawaii – 9pm, CBSSN
Fresno St. at Air Force – 9:45pm, FS1
Utah St. at Washington St. – 10:30pm, The CW
Off: Colorado State, Wyoming
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov. 9
San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW
Utah State at Washington St. – 10:30pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida at Texas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Georgia at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
South Carolina at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
Mississippi St. at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN
Alabama at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Oklahoma at Missouri – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M
SUN BELT
Thursday, Nov. 7
App State at CCU – 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 9
Texas State at ULM – 12pm, ESPNU
Marshall at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at James Madison – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+
Off: Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy
Florida vs. Texas, Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Alabama vs. LSU will be a big one on ABC.
I am a fan of Big Ten going head-to-head on few occasions for example CBS will show Wisconsin at Michigan at 3:30PM & NBC will show Ohio State at Washington at same time & speaking of NBC they will show USC at Notre Dame in evening time slot.
Overall I respect FOX doing Big Noon Saturday, CBS doing late afternoon & NBC doing evening for Big Ten Football.
Here is My Week 11 timetable now I have two Friday evening games to enjoy
Dartmouth at Princeton (Ivy League) ESPNU 6:00PM Friday
Iowa at UCLA FOX 9:00PM Friday
Syracuse at Boston College The CW Noon
Michigan at Indiana CBS 3:30PM
Washington at Penn State Peacock 8:00PM
BYU at Utah ESPN 10:15PM