College football TV schedule: Week 11 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 11 of the 2024 season features at total of 50 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 9.

Week 11 action kicked off with four games in the MAC on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then on Thursday, one American and one Sun Belt game were played.

The action resumes on Friday evening with four games on the docket. In the first contest at 8:00pm ET, California travels to face Wake Forest on the ACC Network. That’s followed by two games kicking off at 9:00pm ET — Rice at Memphis on ESPN2 and Iowa at UCLA on FOX.

Friday’s menu concludes with San Diego State hosting New Mexico in a late-night contest on FS1 at 10:30pm ET.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with eight contests. The Saturday slate features only two CFP ranked vs. ranked matchups, and both are in the SEC:

(3) Georgia at (16) Ole Miss

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

(11) Alabama at (15) LSU

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Taking a look at the remainder of the CFP top five, top-ranked Oregon hosts Maryland (7:00pm ET, BTN), second-ranked Ohio State hosts Purdue (noon ET, FOX), third-ranked Miami visits Georgia Tech (noon ET, ESPN), and fifth-ranked Texas hosts Florida (noon ET, ABC).

Check out the complete schedule for Week 11 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 11

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov. 8

California at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN

Saturday, Nov. 9

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech – 12pm, ESPN

Syracuse at Boston College – 12pm, The CW

Clemson at Virginia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN

Duke at NC State – 3:30pm, ACCN

Florida St. at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Virginia at Pitt – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Louisville, North Carolina, SMU, Stanford

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 7

FAU at East Carolina – 8pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 8

Rice at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 9

Navy at USF – 12pm, ESPN2

UConn at UAB – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Army at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Temple at Tulane – 4pm, ESPNU

Off: Charlotte, Tulsa, UTSA

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov. 9

West Virginia at Cincinnati – 12pm, FS1

Iowa State at Kansas – 3:30pm, FS1

Colorado at Texas Tech – 4pm, FOX

UCF at Arizona State – 7pm, ESPN2

Oklahoma State at TCU – 8pm, FS1

BYU at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 8

Iowa at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 9

Minnesota at Rutgers – 12pm, NBC

Purdue at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Michigan at Indiana – 3:30pm, CBS

Maryland at Oregon – 7pm, BTN

Washington at Penn State – 8pm, Peacock

Off: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 9

Liberty at Middle Tennessee – 1pm, CBSSN

Kennesaw State at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN+

Jax State at LA Tech – 4:30pm, CBSSN

WKU at New Mexico State – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: FIU, Sam Houston

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 9

UConn at UAB – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: UMass

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Bowling Green at CMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St. – 8pm, ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 6

NIU at WMU – 7pm, ESPN2

Ohio at Kent State – 7pm, ESPNU

Off: Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 8

New Mexico at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 9

San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW

Nevada at Boise St. – 8pm, FOX

UNLV at Hawaii – 9pm, CBSSN

Fresno St. at Air Force – 9:45pm, FS1

Utah St. at Washington St. – 10:30pm, The CW

Off: Colorado State, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov. 9

San Jose St. at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, The CW

Utah State at Washington St. – 10:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida at Texas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Georgia at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

South Carolina at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN

Mississippi St. at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN

Alabama at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Oklahoma at Missouri – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M

SUN BELT

Thursday, Nov. 7

App State at CCU – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 9

Texas State at ULM – 12pm, ESPNU

Marshall at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at James Madison – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+

Off: Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy

