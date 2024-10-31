College football TV schedule: Week 10 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 10 of the 2024 season features at total of 49 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 2.
Week 10 action kicked off with three Conference USA contests on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, two more Conference USA games were played.
The action resumes on Thursday evening with one game on the docket. The Charlotte 49ers will host the Tulane Green Wave in a Halloween contest that will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
Friday’s menu includes three games, beginning at 7:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) with the UConn Huskies hosting the Georgia State Panthers. The Florida Atlantic Owls play host to the USF Bulls at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2, and then the 15th-ranked Boise State Broncos entertain the San Diego State Aztecs at 8:00pm ET on FS1, which closes out the evening.
Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 11 contests. The Saturday slate features only two AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:
(4) Ohio State at (3) Penn State
12:00pm ET | FOX
(18) Pitt at (20) SMU
8:00pm ET | ACC Network
Taking a look at the remainder of the AP top five, top-ranked Oregon travels to face Michigan (3:30pm ET, CBS), second-ranked Georgia takes on Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. (3:30pm ET, ABC), and fifth-ranked Miami hosts Duke (noon ET, ABC).
Check out the complete schedule for Week 10 below, which is listed by conference.
College football TV schedule: Week 10
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Duke at Miami – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Stanford at NC State – 12pm, ACCN
Virginia Tech at Syracuse – 12pm, The CW
North Carolina at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN
Louisville at Clemson – 7:30pm, ESPN
Pitt at SMU – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct. 31
Tulane at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 1
USF at Florida Atlantic – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 2
Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Memphis at UTSA – 12pm, ESPN2
Tulsa at UAB – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Navy at Rice – 4pm, ESPN2
Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Temple
BIG 12
Saturday, Nov. 2
Arizona at UCF – 3:30pm, FS1
Kansas State at Houston – 3:30pm, FOX
Texas Tech at Iowa State – 3:30pm, ESPN
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St. – 7pm, FOX
TCU at Baylor – 8pm, ESPN2
Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Saturday, Nov. 2
Minnesota at Illinois – 12pm, FS1
Ohio State at Penn State – 12pm, FOX
Northwestern at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Indiana at Michigan St. – 3:30pm, Peacock
Oregon at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
UCLA at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN
USC at Washington – 7:30pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Maryland, Rutgers
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 29
New Mexico State at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN
LA Tech at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Jax State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
Kennesaw State at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 2
Middle Tennessee at UTEP – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Friday, Nov. 1
Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 2
UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
Off: Notre Dame
MAC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Buffalo at Akron – 12pm, CBSSN
Toledo at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU
Off: Ball State, Bowling Green, CMU, Kent State, Miami OH, NIU, Ohio, WMU
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 1
San Diego St. at Boise St. – 8pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 2
Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Wyoming at New Mexico – 4pm, truTV/Max
Hawaii at Fresno St. – 7pm, CBS47/Spectrum PPV
Colorado St. at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN
Off: San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State
PAC-12
No games.
Off: Oregon State, Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Nov. 2
Ole Miss at Arkansas – 12pm, ESPN
Vanderbilt at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Maine at Oklahoma – 2:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Florida vs Georgia (in Jax) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
Texas A&M at S. Carolina – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Kentucky at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Louisiana at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 1
Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 2
ODU at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+
Ga. Southern at S. Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: Arkansas State, James Madison, Southern Miss
Florida vs. Georgia is gonna be a great one and Texas A&M vs. South Carolina will Ben on ABC.
My timetable for Week 10
North Carolina Central at South Carolina State (FCS, MEAC) ESPN2 Halloween Thursday evening
San Diego State at Boise State FS1 Friday evening
Minnesota at Illinois FS1 Noon
Oregon at Michigan CBS 3:30PM
Arizona State at Oklahoma State FS1 7:00PM