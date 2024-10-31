College football TV schedule: Week 10 channels, streaming, kickoff times

The college football schedule TV schedule for Week 10 of the 2024 season features at total of 49 FBS games, which began on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Week 10 action kicked off with three Conference USA contests on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, two more Conference USA games were played.

The action resumes on Thursday evening with one game on the docket. The Charlotte 49ers will host the Tulane Green Wave in a Halloween contest that will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Friday’s menu includes three games, beginning at 7:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) with the UConn Huskies hosting the Georgia State Panthers. The Florida Atlantic Owls play host to the USF Bulls at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2, and then the 15th-ranked Boise State Broncos entertain the San Diego State Aztecs at 8:00pm ET on FS1, which closes out the evening.

Saturday offers up a full day of college football action, beginning at noon ET with 11 contests. The Saturday slate features only two AP ranked vs. ranked matchups:

(4) Ohio State at (3) Penn State

12:00pm ET | FOX

(18) Pitt at (20) SMU

8:00pm ET | ACC Network

Taking a look at the remainder of the AP top five, top-ranked Oregon travels to face Michigan (3:30pm ET, CBS), second-ranked Georgia takes on Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. (3:30pm ET, ABC), and fifth-ranked Miami hosts Duke (noon ET, ABC).

Check out the complete schedule for Week 10 below, which is listed by conference.

College football TV schedule: Week 10

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Nov. 2

Duke at Miami – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Stanford at NC State – 12pm, ACCN

Virginia Tech at Syracuse – 12pm, The CW

North Carolina at Florida State – 3:30pm, ACCN

Louisville at Clemson – 7:30pm, ESPN

Pitt at SMU – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct. 31

Tulane at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 1

USF at Florida Atlantic – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Memphis at UTSA – 12pm, ESPN2

Tulsa at UAB – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Navy at Rice – 4pm, ESPN2

Off: East Carolina, North Texas, Temple

BIG 12

Saturday, Nov. 2

Arizona at UCF – 3:30pm, FS1

Kansas State at Houston – 3:30pm, FOX

Texas Tech at Iowa State – 3:30pm, ESPN

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St. – 7pm, FOX

TCU at Baylor – 8pm, ESPN2

Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Saturday, Nov. 2

Minnesota at Illinois – 12pm, FS1

Ohio State at Penn State – 12pm, FOX

Northwestern at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Indiana at Michigan St. – 3:30pm, Peacock

Oregon at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

UCLA at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN

USC at Washington – 7:30pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Maryland, Rutgers

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 29

New Mexico State at FIU – 7pm, CBSSN

LA Tech at Sam Houston – 8pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Jax State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

Kennesaw State at WKU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Middle Tennessee at UTEP – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Friday, Nov. 1

Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 2

UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at Akron – 12pm, CBSSN

Toledo at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU

Off: Ball State, Bowling Green, CMU, Kent State, Miami OH, NIU, Ohio, WMU

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 1

San Diego St. at Boise St. – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 2

Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Wyoming at New Mexico – 4pm, truTV/Max

Hawaii at Fresno St. – 7pm, CBS47/Spectrum PPV

Colorado St. at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN

Off: San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State

PAC-12

No games.

Off: Oregon State, Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Nov. 2

Ole Miss at Arkansas – 12pm, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Maine at Oklahoma – 2:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Florida vs Georgia (in Jax) – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

UMass at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

Texas A&M at S. Carolina – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Kentucky at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Louisiana at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 1

Georgia State at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 2

ODU at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+

Ga. Southern at S. Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Arkansas State, James Madison, Southern Miss

