College football TV schedule: Slate finalized for Rivalry Week

The college football TV schedule for the weekend of November 30, 2024 (Week 14), also known as Rivalry Week, has been finalized following the release of six-day selections over the weekend. Several conferences made their six-day selections late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The Week 14 schedule features two college games on Tuesday, Nov. 26, two games on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), and 15 games on Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday). Black Friday games this season feature several rivalry games, including Minnesota-Wisconsin, Mississippi State-Ole Miss, Nebraska-Iowa, and Georgia Tech-Georgia.

The Saturday slate features a full day of action, including annual rivalry games such as South Carolina-Clemson, Louisville-Kentucky, Michigan-Ohio State, Illinois-Northwestern, Tennessee-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Arizona, NC State-North Carolina, Notre Dame-USC, Auburn-Alabama, Florida-Florida State, Texas-Texas A&M, and Virginia-Virginia Tech.

Additionally, the FCS Playoff Schedule was announced yesterday and begins on Saturday with eight First-Round matchups.

The complete FBS and FCS schedule for Week 14 of the 2024 season is listed below.

College football TV schedule: Week 14 (Rivalry Week)

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov. 29

Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN

Duke at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN

Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN

Pitt at Boston College – 3pm, The CW

Miami at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ESPN

California at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2

NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

Florida at Florida State – 7pm, ESPN2

Virginia at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

Navy at East Carolina – 12pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 30

North Texas at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

USF at Rice – 2pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma St. at Colorado – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 30

Kansas at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech – 12pm, FS1

Arizona State at Arizona – 3:30pm, FOX

TCU at Cincinnati – 6pm, ESPN+

Kansas State at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX

Houston at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 29

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 30

Illinois vs. Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN

Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN

Maryland at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN

Rutgers at Michigan State – 3:30pm, FS1

Notre Dame at USC – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Purdue at Indiana – 7pm, FS1

Washington at Oregon – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

* at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Nov. 29

Liberty at Sam Houston – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 30

MTSU at FIU – 2pm, ESPN+

Jax State at WKU – 4pm, ESPNU

Kennesaw St. at LA Tech – 4pm, ESPN+

UTEP at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 30

UConn at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

Notre Dame at USC – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Kent State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 29

Ball State at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN

Miami OH at BGSU – 12pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 30

EMU at WMU – 1:30pm, ESPN+

CMU at NIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St. – 12pm, FOX

Utah St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, FS1

Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Nov. 30

Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN

Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Nevada at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN

Air Force at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1

New Mexico at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon State at Boise State – 12pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW

SEC

Friday, Nov. 29

Mississippi St. at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN

Florida at Florida State – 7pm, ESPN2

Oklahoma at LSU – 7pm, ESPN

Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

SUN BELT

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas St. at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisiana at ULM – 12pm, ESPNU

CCU at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Troy – 2pm, ESPN+

ODU at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+

App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Marshall at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU

FCS PLAYOFFS – FIRST-ROUND

Saturday, Nov. 30

CCSU at (10) Rhode Island – 12pm, ESPN+

(12) Illinois St. at SE Missouri – 12pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at (16) New Hampshire – 1pm, ESPN+

Lehigh at (9) Richmond – 2pm, ESPN+

EKU at (11) Villanova – 2pm, ESPN+

NAU at (15) ACU – 3pm, ESPN+

Drake at (13) Tarleton State – 3pm, ESPN+

Tennessee St. at (14) Montana – 10:15pm, ESPN2

