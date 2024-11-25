College football TV schedule: Slate finalized for Rivalry Week

The college football TV schedule for the weekend of November 30, 2024 (Week 14), also known as Rivalry Week, has been finalized following the release of six-day selections over the weekend. Several conferences made their six-day selections late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The Week 14 schedule features two college games on Tuesday, Nov. 26, two games on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), and 15 games on Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday). Black Friday games this season feature several rivalry games, including Minnesota-Wisconsin, Mississippi State-Ole Miss, Nebraska-Iowa, and Georgia Tech-Georgia.
The Saturday slate features a full day of action, including annual rivalry games such as South Carolina-Clemson, Louisville-Kentucky, Michigan-Ohio State, Illinois-Northwestern, Tennessee-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Arizona, NC State-North Carolina, Notre Dame-USC, Auburn-Alabama, Florida-Florida State, Texas-Texas A&M, and Virginia-Virginia Tech.
Additionally, the FCS Playoff Schedule was announced yesterday and begins on Saturday with eight First-Round matchups.
The complete FBS and FCS schedule for Week 14 of the 2024 season is listed below.
College football TV schedule: Week 14 (Rivalry Week)
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov. 29
Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 30
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
Duke at Wake Forest – 12pm, ACCN
Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
Pitt at Boston College – 3pm, The CW
Miami at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ESPN
California at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2
NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
Florida at Florida State – 7pm, ESPN2
Virginia at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
AMERICAN
Thursday, Nov. 28
Memphis at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 29
Navy at East Carolina – 12pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 30
North Texas at Temple – 12pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
USF at Rice – 2pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+
BIG 12
Friday, Nov. 29
Oklahoma St. at Colorado – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Utah at UCF – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 30
Kansas at Baylor – 12pm, ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech – 12pm, FS1
Arizona State at Arizona – 3:30pm, FOX
TCU at Cincinnati – 6pm, ESPN+
Kansas State at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX
Houston at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 29
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 30
Illinois vs. Northwestern* – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN
Maryland at Penn State – 3:30pm, BTN
Rutgers at Michigan State – 3:30pm, FS1
Notre Dame at USC – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Purdue at Indiana – 7pm, FS1
Washington at Oregon – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
* at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
CONFERENCE USA
Friday, Nov. 29
Liberty at Sam Houston – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 30
MTSU at FIU – 2pm, ESPN+
Jax State at WKU – 4pm, ESPNU
Kennesaw St. at LA Tech – 4pm, ESPN+
UTEP at NM State – 4pm, ESPN+
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 30
UConn at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Kent State at Buffalo – 7pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Akron – 7pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 29
Ball State at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN
Miami OH at BGSU – 12pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 30
EMU at WMU – 1:30pm, ESPN+
CMU at NIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St. – 12pm, FOX
Utah St. at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, FS1
Stanford at San Jose St. – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, Nov. 30
Fresno State at UCLA – 3:30pm, BTN
Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Nevada at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN
Air Force at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, FS1
New Mexico at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum PPV
PAC-12
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon State at Boise State – 12pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 30
Wyoming at Washington St. – 6:30pm, The CW
SEC
Friday, Nov. 29
Mississippi St. at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisville at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, SECN
Florida at Florida State – 7pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma at LSU – 7pm, ESPN
Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
SUN BELT
Friday, Nov. 29
Texas St. at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisiana at ULM – 12pm, ESPNU
CCU at Georgia State – 2pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Troy – 2pm, ESPN+
ODU at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Marshall at James Madison – 8pm, ESPNU
FCS PLAYOFFS – FIRST-ROUND
Saturday, Nov. 30
CCSU at (10) Rhode Island – 12pm, ESPN+
(12) Illinois St. at SE Missouri – 12pm, ESPN+
UT Martin at (16) New Hampshire – 1pm, ESPN+
Lehigh at (9) Richmond – 2pm, ESPN+
EKU at (11) Villanova – 2pm, ESPN+
NAU at (15) ACU – 3pm, ESPN+
Drake at (13) Tarleton State – 3pm, ESPN+
Tennessee St. at (14) Montana – 10:15pm, ESPN2
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
- FCS Playoff Schedule
First I have full respect for Michigan-Ohio State continue its long-standing Noon kickoff however if Michigan-Ohio State were to play at a different time slot I would like Black Friday & still have Noon kickoff & only time that my Michigan Wolverines & rival Ohio State will play on a Friday although I have full respect for two long storied programs that have no interest in playing on Fridays minus Thanksgiving weekend.
I am pulling for Illinois State, Villanova & Montana State for CFB FCS Postseason.
My favorite is Mississippi State vs Ole Miss, Auburn vs. Alabama and Texas vs Texas A&M.