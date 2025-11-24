College football TV schedule: Slate finalized for Rivalry Week 2025

The college football TV schedule for the weekend of November 29, 2025 (Week 14), also known as Rivalry Week, has been finalized following the release of six-day selections over the weekend. Several conferences made their six-day selections late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The Week 14 schedule features two college games on Tuesday, Nov. 25, two games on Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving), and 13 games on Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday). Black Friday games this season feature several rivalry games, including Iowa-Nebraska, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Texas A&M-Texas, and Arizona-Arizona State.
The Saturday slate features a full day of action, including annual rivalry games such as Clemson-South Carolina, Kentucky-Louisville, Ohio State-Michigan, Northwestern-Illinois, Vanderbilt-Tennessee, North Carolina-NC State, Alabama-Auburn, Florida-Florida State, and Virginia Tech-Virginia.
Additionally, the FCS Playoff Schedule was announced yesterday and begins on Saturday with eight First-Round matchups.
The complete FBS and FCS schedule for Week 14 of the 2025 season is listed below.
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov 28
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, Nov 29
Clemson at S. Carolina – 12pm, SECN
Kentucky at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN
Miami FL at Pitt – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Boston College at Syracuse – 3pm, The CW
Wake Forest at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN
FSU at Florida – 4:30pm, ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN
N. Carolina at NC State – 7:30pm, ACCN
SMU at California – 8pm, ESPN2
Notre Dame at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Thursday, Nov 27
Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov 28
Temple at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov 29
ECU at FAU – 12pm, ESPN+
UAB at Tulsa – 3pm, ESPN+
Army at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Rice at USF – 7pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
BIG 12
Friday, Nov 28
Utah at Kansas – 12pm, ESPN
Arizona at Arizona State – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov 29
Houston at Baylor – 12pm, TNT/HBO Max
Iowa St at Oklahoma St – 12pm, ESPNU
Colorado at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1
Texas Tech at WVU – 12pm, ESPN
UCF at BYU – 1pm, ESPN2
Cincinnati at TCU – 3:30pm, FOX
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov 28
Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Indiana at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov 29
Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Oregon at Washington – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Penn State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Wisconsin at Minnesota – 3:30pm, FS1
Maryland vs Michigan St (in Detroit) – 7pm, FS1
Northwestern at Illinois – 7:30pm, FOX
UCLA at USC – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov 29
FIU at Sam Houston – 1pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Delaware – 1pm, ESPN+
LA Tech at Missouri State – 2pm, ESPN+
WKU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+
MTSU at NM State – 3pm, ESPN+
Kennesaw St at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov 29
Notre Dame at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: UConn
MAC
Tuesday, Nov 25
Bowling Green at UMass – 4:30pm, ESPNU
WMU at EMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov 28
Kent State at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN
Ohio at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Nov 29
Ball St at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, CBSSN
Toledo at CMU – 12pm, ESPN+
Off: Akron
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov 28
Air Force at Colorado State – 3pm, FS1
San Diego St at New Mexico – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Boise St at Utah St – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, Nov 29
UNLV at Nevada – 9pm, CBSSN
Fresno St at San Jose St – 10:30pm, FS1
Wyoming at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum/Scripps/MWN
Off: None
PAC-12
Saturday, Nov 29
Oregon St at Washington St – 6:30pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Friday, Nov 28
Ole Miss at MS State – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Georgia at GA Tech – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
TAMU at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, Nov 29
Clemson at S. Carolina – 12pm, SECN
Kentucky at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN
FSU at Florida – 4:30pm, ESPN2
LSU at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Missouri at Arkansas – 3:30pm, SECN
Vandy at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ESPN
Alabama at Auburn – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov 29
Georgia Southern at Marshall – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Georgia State at ODU – 2pm, ESPN+
Arkansas State at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Texas St – 3pm, ESPN+
ULM at Louisiana – 3pm, ESPN+
Troy at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN+
James Madison at CCU – 3:45pm, ESPNU
Off: None
FCS PLAYOFFS – FIRST-ROUND
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.
Saturday, Nov. 29
CCSU at (9) Rhode Island – 12pm
Harvard at (12) Villanova – 12pm
Yale at (15) Youngstown State – 12pm
Drake at (11) South Dakota – 1pm
Illinois St at (16) SLU – 1pm
Lamar at (10) ACU – 1pm
New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota St – 1pm
North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech – 1pm
Best week of the football year
Georgia-Georgia Tech
Arizona State-Arizona
Illinois-Northwestern
Michigan-Ohio State
Here it is.
Overall, I am pleased with CBS decision to show Iowa at Nebraska on black Friday this year & speaking of black Friday I want CBS to make the trip to Evanston, IL North of Chicago to new Ryan Field & televise Illinois-Northwestern on black Friday next year & hopefully sooner with a different Big Ten opponent for Saturday 2:30PM kickoff.
a&m – texas is an exhibition bc a&m is in no matter what. so is osu-mich. so is the sec title game. these people ruined this game dog
Ever since Fox began airing Big Ten games in 2017, they have always aired UM-OSU at noon, even when it had CFP implications.
2021 is a prime example of another major game that week being available to Fox to air at noon and instead air UM-OSU at night. The Bedlam Series game that year was a top 10 matchup and would have made a great substitute for UM-OSU on Big Noon Saturday. It was 7 VS. 10, while UM-OSU was 2 VS. 5, so I feel that game deserved to be at night.
Starting next year, it should rotate between CBS, Fox and NBC and their respective time slots. It is a better compromise than the one that allowed the Ravens to form using most Browns personnel, while the Browns were forced to reload with an expansion draft, something they have not recovered from to this day.
And UM-OSU at night is a better idea than the NBA play-in games, which cost another Cleveland team dearly in 2022.