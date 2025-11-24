College football TV schedule: Slate finalized for Rivalry Week 2025

The college football TV schedule for the weekend of November 29, 2025 (Week 14), also known as Rivalry Week, has been finalized following the release of six-day selections over the weekend. Several conferences made their six-day selections late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The Week 14 schedule features two college games on Tuesday, Nov. 25, two games on Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving), and 13 games on Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday). Black Friday games this season feature several rivalry games, including Iowa-Nebraska, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Texas A&M-Texas, and Arizona-Arizona State.

The Saturday slate features a full day of action, including annual rivalry games such as Clemson-South Carolina, Kentucky-Louisville, Ohio State-Michigan, Northwestern-Illinois, Vanderbilt-Tennessee, North Carolina-NC State, Alabama-Auburn, Florida-Florida State, and Virginia Tech-Virginia.

Additionally, the FCS Playoff Schedule was announced yesterday and begins on Saturday with eight First-Round matchups.

The complete FBS and FCS schedule for Week 14 of the 2025 season is listed below.

College football TV schedule: Week 14 (Rivalry Week)

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov 28

Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov 29

Clemson at S. Carolina – 12pm, SECN

Kentucky at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN

Miami FL at Pitt – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Boston College at Syracuse – 3pm, The CW

Wake Forest at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN

FSU at Florida – 4:30pm, ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN

N. Carolina at NC State – 7:30pm, ACCN

SMU at California – 8pm, ESPN2

Notre Dame at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Thursday, Nov 27

Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov 28

Temple at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov 29

ECU at FAU – 12pm, ESPN+

UAB at Tulsa – 3pm, ESPN+

Army at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Rice at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Nov 28

Utah at Kansas – 12pm, ESPN

Arizona at Arizona State – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov 29

Houston at Baylor – 12pm, TNT/HBO Max

Iowa St at Oklahoma St – 12pm, ESPNU

Colorado at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1

Texas Tech at WVU – 12pm, ESPN

UCF at BYU – 1pm, ESPN2

Cincinnati at TCU – 3:30pm, FOX

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov 28

Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Indiana at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov 29

Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Oregon at Washington – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Penn State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Wisconsin at Minnesota – 3:30pm, FS1

Maryland vs Michigan St (in Detroit) – 7pm, FS1

Northwestern at Illinois – 7:30pm, FOX

UCLA at USC – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov 29

FIU at Sam Houston – 1pm, ESPN+

UTEP at Delaware – 1pm, ESPN+

LA Tech at Missouri State – 2pm, ESPN+

WKU at Jax State – 2pm, ESPN+

MTSU at NM State – 3pm, ESPN+

Kennesaw St at Liberty – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov 29

Notre Dame at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov 25

Bowling Green at UMass – 4:30pm, ESPNU

WMU at EMU – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov 28

Kent State at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN

Ohio at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov 29

Ball St at Miami (Ohio) – 12pm, CBSSN

Toledo at CMU – 12pm, ESPN+

Off: Akron

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov 28

Air Force at Colorado State – 3pm, FS1

San Diego St at New Mexico – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Boise St at Utah St – 4pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Nov 29

UNLV at Nevada – 9pm, CBSSN

Fresno St at San Jose St – 10:30pm, FS1

Wyoming at Hawaii – 11pm, Spectrum/Scripps/MWN

Off: None

PAC-12

Saturday, Nov 29

Oregon St at Washington St – 6:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Friday, Nov 28

Ole Miss at MS State – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Georgia at GA Tech – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

TAMU at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Saturday, Nov 29

Clemson at S. Carolina – 12pm, SECN

Kentucky at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN

FSU at Florida – 4:30pm, ESPN2

LSU at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Missouri at Arkansas – 3:30pm, SECN

Vandy at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ESPN

Alabama at Auburn – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov 29

Georgia Southern at Marshall – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at ODU – 2pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at App State – 2:30pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Texas St – 3pm, ESPN+

ULM at Louisiana – 3pm, ESPN+

Troy at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN+

James Madison at CCU – 3:45pm, ESPNU

Off: None

FCS PLAYOFFS – FIRST-ROUND

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.

Saturday, Nov. 29

CCSU at (9) Rhode Island – 12pm

Harvard at (12) Villanova – 12pm

Yale at (15) Youngstown State – 12pm

Drake at (11) South Dakota – 1pm

Illinois St at (16) SLU – 1pm

Lamar at (10) ACU – 1pm

New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota St – 1pm

North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech – 1pm

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES