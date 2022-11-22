College football TV schedule for Week 13 finalized

The college football TV schedule for the weekend of November 26, 2022 (Week 13) has been finalized following the cancellation of the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game.

Several conferences made their six-day selections late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Additionally, the FCS playoff schedule is set and begins on Saturday. The complete schedule for Week 13 of the 2022 season is listed below.

College football TV schedule: Week 13 selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC

Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN

Wake at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN

Syracuse at Boston College – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Pitt at Miami (FL) – 8pm, ACCN

Virginia at Virginia Tech – Canceled

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 25

Tulane at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Carolina at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+

Memphis at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2

UCF at USF – 7pm, ESPN2

Tulsa at Houston – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Navy

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas – 12pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 12pm, ESPN2

Iowa State at TCU – 4pm, FOX

Oklahoma at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FS1

Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, FOX

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Rutgers at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Illinois at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, ESPN

Purdue at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN

Michigan State at Penn State – 4pm, FS1

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 26

WKU at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN

Rice at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+

UTEP at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium

UAB at Louisiana Tech – 3:30pm, CBSSN

MTSU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN3

Off: Charlotte

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 26

Army at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

NM State at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+

Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC

BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPN+

Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 25

CMU at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN

Toledo at WMU – 12pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 26

Kent State at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+

Akron at NIU – 1:30pm, ESPN3

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 25

Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS

New Mexico at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wyoming at Fresno St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 26

Hawaii at SJSU – 3:30pm, Spectrum

Nevada at UNLV – 6pm, SSSEN/MWN

Air Force at SDSU – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 25

Arizona State at Arizona – 3pm, FS1

UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Oregon at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, ABC

Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC

Utah at Colorado – 4pm, P12N

Washington at Washington St. – 10:30pm, ESPN

BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1

Off: None

SEC

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25

Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, CBS

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN

Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS

LSU at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 26

CCU at James Madison – 12pm, ESPNU

Georgia State at Marshall – 12pm, ESPN+

ODU at South Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+

Troy at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+

App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None

FCS PLAYOFFS – FIRST-ROUND

Saturday, Nov. 26

Elon at Furman – 12pm, ESPN+

Davidson at Richmond – 2pm, ESPN+

Fordham at New Hampshire – 2pm, ESPN+

Saint Francis U. at Delaware – 2pm, ESPN+

North Dakota at Weber State – 4pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at EKU – 5pm, ESPN+

Idaho at SE Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+

SEMO at Montana – 10pm, ESPN2