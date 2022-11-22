search

College football TV schedule for Week 13 finalized

By Kevin Kelley - November 21, 2022
College football TV schedule for Week 13 finalized

Photo: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The college football TV schedule for the weekend of November 26, 2022 (Week 13) has been finalized following the cancellation of the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game.

Several conferences made their six-day selections late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Additionally, the FCS playoff schedule is set and begins on Saturday. The complete schedule for Week 13 of the 2022 season is listed below.

College football TV schedule: Week 13 selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Wake at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN
Syracuse at Boston College – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Pitt at Miami (FL) – 8pm, ACCN
Virginia at Virginia Tech – Canceled

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 25
Tulane at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26
East Carolina at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+
Memphis at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2
UCF at USF – 7pm, ESPN2
Tulsa at Houston – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Navy

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 25
Baylor at Texas – 12pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 12pm, ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU – 4pm, FOX
Oklahoma at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FS1
Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, FOX

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Illinois at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, ESPN
Purdue at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan State at Penn State – 4pm, FS1

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 26
WKU at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN
Rice at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+
UTEP at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium
UAB at Louisiana Tech – 3:30pm, CBSSN
MTSU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN3

Off: Charlotte

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 26
Army at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
NM State at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 25
CMU at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN
Toledo at WMU – 12pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 26
Kent State at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+
Akron at NIU – 1:30pm, ESPN3

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 25
Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS
New Mexico at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at Fresno St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 26
Hawaii at SJSU – 3:30pm, Spectrum
Nevada at UNLV – 6pm, SSSEN/MWN
Air Force at SDSU – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 25
Arizona State at Arizona – 3pm, FS1
UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26
Oregon at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, ABC
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
Utah at Colorado – 4pm, P12N
Washington at Washington St. – 10:30pm, ESPN
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1

Off: None

SEC

Thursday, Nov. 24
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25
Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, CBS
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
LSU at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 26
CCU at James Madison – 12pm, ESPNU
Georgia State at Marshall – 12pm, ESPN+
ODU at South Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+
Troy at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None

FCS PLAYOFFS – FIRST-ROUND

Saturday, Nov. 26
Elon at Furman – 12pm, ESPN+
Davidson at Richmond – 2pm, ESPN+
Fordham at New Hampshire – 2pm, ESPN+
Saint Francis U. at Delaware – 2pm, ESPN+
North Dakota at Weber State – 4pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at EKU – 5pm, ESPN+
Idaho at SE Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+
SEMO at Montana – 10pm, ESPN2

View Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments (2)

UM-OSU this year is too big to be put at noon. Yes, a game can be too big for Big Noon Saturday. Iowa State-TCU should be at noon on Fox (especially considering this will be the last year before BNS becomes exclusively Big Ten games), followed by KU-KSU, and then UM-OSU.

Perhaps next year I will get my wish of the Big Ten’s biggest rivalry being played at night.

Reply

Consider this. Every other conference is playing at least one night game this week. Including the MAC, which is in a similar footprint to the Big Ten and thus has to deal with the same weather as the Big Ten. Weather should not be a deterrent for the Big Ten falling in line and allowing all its members to host night games all November long. Nothing should be.

Reply