College football TV schedule for Week 13 finalized

The college football TV schedule for the weekend of November 26, 2022 (Week 13) has been finalized following the cancellation of the Virginia at Virginia Tech football game.
Several conferences made their six-day selections late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Additionally, the FCS playoff schedule is set and begins on Saturday. The complete schedule for Week 13 of the 2022 season is listed below.
College football TV schedule: Week 13 selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 26
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Wake at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN
Syracuse at Boston College – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Pitt at Miami (FL) – 8pm, ACCN
Virginia at Virginia Tech – Canceled
Off: None
AMERICAN
Friday, Nov. 25
Tulane at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 26
East Carolina at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+
Memphis at SMU – 3:30pm, ESPN2
UCF at USF – 7pm, ESPN2
Tulsa at Houston – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: Navy
BIG 12
Friday, Nov. 25
Baylor at Texas – 12pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 12pm, ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU – 4pm, FOX
Oklahoma at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FS1
Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, FOX
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Illinois at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, ESPN
Purdue at Indiana – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan State at Penn State – 4pm, FS1
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 26
WKU at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN
Rice at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+
UTEP at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium
UAB at Louisiana Tech – 3:30pm, CBSSN
MTSU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN3
Off: Charlotte
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 26
Army at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
NM State at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1
Off: UConn
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 25
CMU at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN
Toledo at WMU – 12pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 26
Kent State at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+
Akron at NIU – 1:30pm, ESPN3
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 25
Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS
New Mexico at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at Fresno St. – 10pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 26
Hawaii at SJSU – 3:30pm, Spectrum
Nevada at UNLV – 6pm, SSSEN/MWN
Air Force at SDSU – 9pm, CBSSN
Off: None
PAC-12
Friday, Nov. 25
Arizona State at Arizona – 3pm, FS1
UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 26
Oregon at Oregon St. – 3:30pm, ABC
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
Utah at Colorado – 4pm, P12N
Washington at Washington St. – 10:30pm, ESPN
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1
Off: None
SEC
Thursday, Nov. 24
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 25
Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, CBS
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
LSU at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 26
CCU at James Madison – 12pm, ESPNU
Georgia State at Marshall – 12pm, ESPN+
ODU at South Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+
Troy at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: None
FCS PLAYOFFS – FIRST-ROUND
Saturday, Nov. 26
Elon at Furman – 12pm, ESPN+
Davidson at Richmond – 2pm, ESPN+
Fordham at New Hampshire – 2pm, ESPN+
Saint Francis U. at Delaware – 2pm, ESPN+
North Dakota at Weber State – 4pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at EKU – 5pm, ESPN+
Idaho at SE Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+
SEMO at Montana – 10pm, ESPN2
UM-OSU this year is too big to be put at noon. Yes, a game can be too big for Big Noon Saturday. Iowa State-TCU should be at noon on Fox (especially considering this will be the last year before BNS becomes exclusively Big Ten games), followed by KU-KSU, and then UM-OSU.
Perhaps next year I will get my wish of the Big Ten’s biggest rivalry being played at night.
Consider this. Every other conference is playing at least one night game this week. Including the MAC, which is in a similar footprint to the Big Ten and thus has to deal with the same weather as the Big Ten. Weather should not be a deterrent for the Big Ten falling in line and allowing all its members to host night games all November long. Nothing should be.