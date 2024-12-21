College football TV schedule: FBS & FCS Playoff games, TV, streaming

The college football TV schedule for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, features a slate of three College Football Playoff first round games and two FCS Playoff semifinal games.

The playoff Saturday schedule begins at noon ET with the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the No. 11 SMU Mustangs at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The game will be televised by TNT and simulcast on TBS and truTV, while streaming coverage will be available on Max.

Also at noon, the FCS Playoff semifinals begin with the second-seed North Dakota State Bison hosting the third-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. The game will be televised nationally by ABC and streamed via ESPN+ and ESPN3.

The second FCS semifinal round game is the next to kickoff at 3:30pm ET and features the top-seed Montana State Bobcats hosting the fourth-seed South Dakota Coyotes at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. The game will be televised by ABC and streamed via ESPN+ and ESPN3.

Next up is the second College Football Playoff game of the day, which features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns hosting the No. 12 Clemson Tigers at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game is set for 4:00pm ET and is also available to view on TBS, truTV, and Max.

Gridiron action on Saturday concludes with the final College Football Playoff First Round Game, which will see the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers traveling to face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN, with streaming via ESPN3.

The complete college football TV schedule for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 is listed below.

College football TV schedule: FBS & FCS Playoff games

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State

Noon ET | TNT/TBS/truTV/Max

Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

(3) South Dakota State at (2) NDSU

Noon ET | ABC/ESPN+/ESPN3

Fargodome – Fargo, ND

(4) South Dakota at (1) Montana State

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+/ESPN3

Bobcat Stadium – Bozeman, MT

(12) Clemson at (5) Texas

4:00pm ET | TNT/TBS/truTV/Max

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State

8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN3

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

