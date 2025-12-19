College football TV schedule: 2025 FBS, FCS Playoff games, TV, streaming

The college football TV schedule for Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, features a slate of three College Football Playoff first round games and two FCS Playoff semifinal games.

The Saturday schedule begins at noon ET with a College Football Playoff first round game, featuring the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies hosting the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN.

Next at 3:30pm ET, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 11 Tulane Green Wave in a rematch at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The game will be televised by TNT and simulcast on truTV, with streaming via HBO Max.

Thirty minutes later at 4:00pm ET, the first FCS Playoff Semifinal begins. That contest features the second-seed Montana State Bobcats hosting the third-seed Montana Grizzlies at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. The game will be televised nationally by ABC and streamed via the ESPN app.

The final first round College Football Playoff game and the final FCS Playoff Semifinal will each conclude the night at 7:30pm ET. In the College Football Playoff, the No. 12 James Madison Dukes will travel to face the No. 5 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The contest will be televised by TNT and truTV and streamed via HBO Max.

The 7:30pm FCS Semifinal game features the 12th-seed Villanova Wildcats hosting the unseeded Illinois State Redbirds at Villanova Stadium in Villanova, Pa. The game will be televised by ESPN2 and streamed via the ESPN app.

The complete college football TV schedule for Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 is listed below.

College football TV schedule: FBS & FCS Playoff games

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M

Noon ET | ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field – College Station, TX

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Taylor McGregor

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss

3:30pm ET | TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George, Quint Kessenich

(3) Montana at (2) Montana State

4:00pm ET | ABC

Bobcat Stadium – Bozeman, MT

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon

7:30pm ET | TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden, Stormy Buonantony

Illinois State at (12) Villanova

7:30pm ET | ESPN2

Villanova Stadium – Villanova, PA

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray

