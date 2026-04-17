College football spring games 2026: TV schedule for weekend of April 18

College football spring games in 2026 continue this weekend with over 80 games on the slate. However, the TV and streaming schedule includes only four live games on Saturday.

Spring football game coverage this weekend begins on Saturday, April 18 at noon ET with a pair of televised/streamed contests. Ohio State’s Spring Game will be televised live by the Big Ten Network (BTN), while Texas A&M’s Maroon & White Spring Game will be streamed live via SEC Network+ (SECN+).

At 1:00pm ET, Georgia’s annual G-Day Spring Game is set to stream live via SECN+. Then one hour later at 2:00pm ET, Michigan’s Maize-Blue Spring Game, the first under the leadership of Kyle Whittingham, will be televised by BTN.

Check out the full TV and streaming list of college football spring games this weekend below.

College Football Spring Games 2026

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 18

Ohio State – 12:00pm, BTN

Texas A&M – 12:00pm, SECN+

Georgia – 1:00pm, SECN+

Michigan – 2:00pm, BTN

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule