College football spring games 2026: TV schedule for weekend of April 11

College football spring games in 2026 continue this weekend. The TV and streaming schedule includes a pair of live games on Saturday.

Spring football game coverage this weekend begins on Saturday, April 11, with Colorado’s Black & Gold Day. The contest will get underway at 3:00pm Eastern and will be streamed via YouTube.

Saturday’s other spring game takes place at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The Orange will tee it up for their spring outing at 7:30pm, with streaming on ACCNX.

Check out the full TV and streaming list of college football spring games this weekend below.

College Football Spring Games 2026

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 11)

Saturday, April 11

Colorado – 3pm, YouTube

Syracuse – 7:30pm, ACCNX

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule