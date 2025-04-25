College football spring games 2025: TV schedule for weekend of April 26

College football spring games in 2025 continue this weekend. The TV and streaming schedule includes one live game on Friday and four live games on Saturday.

Spring football game coverage this weekend begins on Friday, April 25 with North Dakota State’s Green & Gold Spring Showcase. The contest will kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 5:30pm CT and it will be televised by WDAY Xtra in North Dakota and streamed via WDAY+.

Saturday’s action includes includes three contests with live television coverage and one with streaming-only broadcasts. The Lafayette Leopards are up first and their Maroon-White Spring Showcase will be streamed via ESPN+ at noon ET.

The Big Ten Network will televise three spring games on Saturday. Maryland’s Red-White Spring Game is first at noon ET, and it will be followed by Rutgers’ Scarlet-White Spring Game at 2:00pm ET and Oregon’s Spring game at 4:00pm ET.

Check out the full TV and streaming list of college football spring games this weekend below.

College Football Spring Games 2025

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 25-26)

Friday, April 25

North Dakota State – 6:30pm, WDAY Xtra / WDAY+

Saturday, April 26

Lafayette – 12pm, ESPN+

Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Rutgers – 2pm, BTN

Oregon – 4pm, BTN

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule