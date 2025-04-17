College football spring games 2025: TV schedule for weekend of April 19

College football spring games in 2025 continue this weekend. The TV and streaming schedule includes three live games on Saturday.

Spring football games this weekend begin on Thursday night with five teams in action, and then continues on Friday with another nine teams hitting the gridiron. Unfortunately for college football fans, none of those games will have a TV broadcast or live stream.

Saturday’s action includes three contests with live television and/or streaming broadcasts. The Texas A&M Aggies are up first and their annual Maroon & White Spring Game will be streamed live via SEC Network+ (SECN+) beginning at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

Utah’s 22 Forever Game, named in memory of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, is also slated to kickoff at 3:00pm ET / 1:00pm MT and the contest will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Capping off the Spring game coverage on Saturday is Colorado’s Black & Gold Spring Game at 4:30pm ET / 2:30pm MT. The game will be televised live by ESPN2 and also streamed live via ESPN+.

Michigan’s Maize vs. Blue Spring Game was originally scheduled to air live via the Big Ten Network (BTN) on Saturday at noon ET. However, the game has been changed to tape-delay and the first airing is currently slated for Sunday, April 27 at 11:00am ET on BTN.

Check out the full TV and streaming list of college football spring games this weekend below.

College Football Spring Games 2025

*All times Eastern.

TV/Streaming Schedule (April 19)

Saturday, April 19

Texas A&M – 3pm, SECN+

Utah – 3pm, ESPN+

Colorado – 4:30pm, ESPN2 / ESPN+

For the complete list of college football spring games this season, you can view our schedule at the link below.

Spring Football Game Schedule