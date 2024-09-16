College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 28, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 28, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be announced no later than Sunday, Sept. 22. Games times and TV selections below will be updated as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Sept. 27

Virginia Tech at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 28

WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Holy Cross at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX

NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW

Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN

Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock

North Carolina at Duke – 4pm, ESPN2

Stanford at Clemson – 7pm, ESPN

Florida State at SMU – 8pm, ACCN

Off: California, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia

AMERICAN

Thursday, Sept. 26

Army at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 28

Navy at UAB – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

USF at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

UTSA at East Carolina – 4pm, ESPN+

Wagner at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+

MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Sept. 28

Arizona at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN

BYU at Baylor – TBA 9/22

Cincinnati at Texas Tech – TBA 9/22

Colorado at UCF – TBA 9/22

Iowa State at Houston – TBA 9/22

Oklahoma State at Kansas State – TBA 9/22

TCU at Kansas – TBA 9/22

Off: Arizona State, West Virginia

BIG TEN

Friday, Sept. 27

Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 28

Maryland at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Nebraska at Purdue – 12pm, TV TBA

Ohio State at Michigan State – 7pm, Peacock

Illinois at Penn State – 7 or 7:30pm, TV TBA

Minnesota at Michigan – TBA 9/22

Oregon at UCLA – TBA 9/22

Wisconsin at USC – TBA 9/22

Off: Iowa, Northwestern

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sept. 28

WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+

Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UT Martin at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU

New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+

Off: Jacksonville State, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 28

Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock

UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Sept. 28

Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW

Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Akron at Ohio – 3:30pm, TV TBA

EMU at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+

WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

Off: Toledo

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fresno State at UNLV – 3:30pm, FS1 or FS2

San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+

Air Force at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN

Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FOX or FS1

Off: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State

PAC-12

Saturday, September 28

Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FOX or FS1

Off: Oregon State

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 28

Kentucky at Ole Miss – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) – *see below

Mississippi State at Texas – *see below

Oklahoma at Auburn – *see below

* 3:30pm or 4:15pm, ABC or ESPN or SECN

Off: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Sept. 28

Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+

Ga. Southern at Ga. State – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN

WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+

ULM at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss

