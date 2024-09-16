College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 28, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 28, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be announced no later than Sunday, Sept. 22. Games times and TV selections below will be updated as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Sept. 27
Virginia Tech at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 28
WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Holy Cross at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX
NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW
Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN
Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock
North Carolina at Duke – 4pm, ESPN2
Stanford at Clemson – 7pm, ESPN
Florida State at SMU – 8pm, ACCN
Off: California, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia
AMERICAN
Thursday, Sept. 26
Army at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 28
Navy at UAB – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
USF at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
UTSA at East Carolina – 4pm, ESPN+
Wagner at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at North Texas – 7pm, ESPN+
MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
BIG 12
Saturday, Sept. 28
Arizona at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN
BYU at Baylor – TBA 9/22
Cincinnati at Texas Tech – TBA 9/22
Colorado at UCF – TBA 9/22
Iowa State at Houston – TBA 9/22
Oklahoma State at Kansas State – TBA 9/22
TCU at Kansas – TBA 9/22
Off: Arizona State, West Virginia
BIG TEN
Friday, Sept. 27
Washington at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 28
Maryland at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Nebraska at Purdue – 12pm, TV TBA
Ohio State at Michigan State – 7pm, Peacock
Illinois at Penn State – 7 or 7:30pm, TV TBA
Minnesota at Michigan – TBA 9/22
Oregon at UCLA – TBA 9/22
Wisconsin at USC – TBA 9/22
Off: Iowa, Northwestern
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sept. 28
WKU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+
Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UT Martin at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
MTSU at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPNU
New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+
Off: Jacksonville State, UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 28
Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Louisville at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, Peacock
UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Sept. 28
Buffalo at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
NIU at NC State – 12pm, The CW
Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Akron at Ohio – 3:30pm, TV TBA
EMU at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UMass at Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
Off: Toledo
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Sept. 28
Fresno State at UNLV – 3:30pm, FS1 or FS2
San Diego State at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
New Mexico at NM State – 8pm, ESPN+
Air Force at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN
Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FOX or FS1
Off: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State
PAC-12
Saturday, September 28
Washington St. at Boise St. – 10pm, FOX or FS1
Off: Oregon State
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 28
Kentucky at Ole Miss – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) – *see below
Mississippi State at Texas – *see below
Oklahoma at Auburn – *see below
* 3:30pm or 4:15pm, ABC or ESPN or SECN
Off: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Saturday, Sept. 28
Ball State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Texas St. vs. Sam Houston – 3pm, ESPN+
Ga. Southern at Ga. State – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Liberty at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Wake Forest – 3:30pm, ACCN
WMU at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ODU at Bowling Green – 5pm, ESPN+
ULM at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss
