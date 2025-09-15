College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 27, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 27, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 21. The listings below will be updated as they are announced by the conferences, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Sep 26
Florida State at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sep 27
Ga. Tech at Wake Forest – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Louisville at Pitt – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Duke at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN
Cal at Boston College – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia Tech at NC State – 7pm, The CW
San Jose State at Stanford – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, SMU
AMERICAN
Thursday, Sep 25
Army at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sep 27
South Alabama at North Texas – 12pm, ESPNU
Rice at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Memphis at Florida Atlantic – TBA 9/21
Tulane at Tulsa – TBA 9/21
Off: Charlotte, Temple, UAB, USF, UTSA
BIG 12
Friday, Sep 26
TCU at Arizona State – 9pm, FOX
Houston at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sep 27
Cincinnati at Kansas – 12pm, TNT/HBO Max
UCF at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1
Baylor at Oklahoma State – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Utah at West Virginia – 3:30pm, FOX
Arizona at Iowa State – 7pm, ESPN
BYU at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Texas Tech
BIG TEN
Saturday, Sep 27
Rutgers at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN
USC at Illinois – 12pm, FOX
Indiana at Iowa – 3:30pm, Peacock
Ohio State at Washington – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
UCLA at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Oregon at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sep 27
NM State at New Mexico – 4pm, ALT/MWN
MTSU at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+
WKU at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Jax State at Southern Miss – TBA
Liberty at Old Dominion – TBA
Off: Delaware, FIU, Sam Houston
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sep 27
Notre Dame at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
UConn at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Sep 27
Bowling Green at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN
EMU at CMU – 1pm, ESPN+
Akron at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Lindenwood at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UConn at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
San Diego State at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Rhode Island at WMU – 6:30pm, ESPN+
UMass at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: Ball State, Kent State
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Sep 27
Utah State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN
San Diego State at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Hawaii at Air Force – 4pm, FS1
NM State at New Mexico – 4pm, ALT/MWN
App State at Boise St. – 7:30pm, FS1
San Jose State at Stanford – 7:30pm, ACCN
Washington St. at Colorado St. – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Fresno State, Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming
PAC-12
Friday, Sep 26
Houston at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sep 27
Washington St. at Colorado St. – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Sep 27
Notre Dame at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Utah State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN
Auburn at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN
LSU at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Tennessee at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN
UMass at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Alabama at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Kentucky at South Carolina – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Florida, Oklahoma, Texas
SUN BELT
Saturday, Sep 27
South Alabama at North Texas – 12pm, ESPNU
App State at Boise State – 7:30pm, FS1
Jax State at Southern Miss – TBA
Liberty at Old Dominion – TBA
Georgia Southern at JMU – TBA
Marshall at Louisiana – TBA
Arkansas State at ULM – TBA
Off: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Texas State, Troy
This is an educated guess For Big Ten games week 5
Indiana at Iowa Noon, FOX
Rutgers at Minnesota Noon, BTN
USC at Illinois 3:30PM, CBS
UCLA at Northwestern 3:30PM, BTN
Ohio State at Washington 7:00PM, FS1
Oregon at Penn State 7:30PM, NBC
I would laugh my a** off if Fox scheduled Ohio St at UW at 8pm, Pacific, like they have Michigan St v USC this week.
“You don’t like Noon Kickoff? How do you like this?”
Keowee, that would have been hilarious. Looks like CBS got the 2nd pick this week, though, and picked up OSU@Washington.