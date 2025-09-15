College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 27, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 27, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 21. The listings below will be updated as they are announced by the conferences, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Sep 26

Florida State at Virginia – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sep 27

Ga. Tech at Wake Forest – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Louisville at Pitt – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Duke at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN

Cal at Boston College – 3:30pm, ACCN

Virginia Tech at NC State – 7pm, The CW

San Jose State at Stanford – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, SMU

AMERICAN

Thursday, Sep 25

Army at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sep 27

South Alabama at North Texas – 12pm, ESPNU

Rice at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Memphis at Florida Atlantic – TBA 9/21

Tulane at Tulsa – TBA 9/21

Off: Charlotte, Temple, UAB, USF, UTSA

BIG 12

Friday, Sep 26

TCU at Arizona State – 9pm, FOX

Houston at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sep 27

Cincinnati at Kansas – 12pm, TNT/HBO Max

UCF at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1

Baylor at Oklahoma State – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Utah at West Virginia – 3:30pm, FOX

Arizona at Iowa State – 7pm, ESPN

BYU at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Texas Tech

BIG TEN

Saturday, Sep 27

Rutgers at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN

USC at Illinois – 12pm, FOX

Indiana at Iowa – 3:30pm, Peacock

Ohio State at Washington – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

UCLA at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Oregon at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sep 27

NM State at New Mexico – 4pm, ALT/MWN

MTSU at Kennesaw State – 6pm, ESPN+

WKU at Missouri State – 7pm, ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Jax State at Southern Miss – TBA

Liberty at Old Dominion – TBA

Off: Delaware, FIU, Sam Houston

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sep 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

UConn at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Sep 27

Bowling Green at Ohio – 12pm, CBSSN

EMU at CMU – 1pm, ESPN+

Akron at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Lindenwood at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UConn at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

San Diego State at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Rhode Island at WMU – 6:30pm, ESPN+

UMass at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: Ball State, Kent State

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Sep 27

Utah State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN

San Diego State at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Hawaii at Air Force – 4pm, FS1

NM State at New Mexico – 4pm, ALT/MWN

App State at Boise St. – 7:30pm, FS1

San Jose State at Stanford – 7:30pm, ACCN

Washington St. at Colorado St. – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Fresno State, Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming

PAC-12 Friday, Sep 26

Houston at Oregon State – 10:30pm, ESPN Saturday, Sep 27

Washington St. at Colorado St. – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Sep 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Utah State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN

Auburn at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN

LSU at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Tennessee at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN

UMass at Missouri – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Alabama at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Kentucky at South Carolina – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Florida, Oklahoma, Texas

SUN BELT

Saturday, Sep 27

South Alabama at North Texas – 12pm, ESPNU

App State at Boise State – 7:30pm, FS1

Jax State at Southern Miss – TBA

Liberty at Old Dominion – TBA

Georgia Southern at JMU – TBA

Marshall at Louisiana – TBA

Arkansas State at ULM – TBA

Off: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Texas State, Troy

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

College Football Schedule (FBS)

College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)