College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 21, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 21, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be announced no later than Sunday, Sept. 15. Games times and TV selections below will be updated as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 4 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Sept. 20

Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCNX

TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW

Duke at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN network

Michigan State at Boston College – TBA

Rutgers at Virginia Tech – TBA

James Madison at North Carolina – TBA

Virginia at Coastal Carolina – TBA

Miami FL at USF – TBA

California at Florida State – TBA

Georgia Tech at Louisville – TBA

NC State at Clemson – TBA

Off: Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rice at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

HCU at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

ECU at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN network

FAU at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN network

Charlotte at Indiana – TBA

Tulane at Louisiana – TBA

Miami FL at USF – TBA

Utah State at Temple – TBA

Wyoming at North Texas – TBA

Off: UAB

BIG 12

Saturday, Sept. 21

Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+

TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW

Arizona State at Texas Tech – TBA

Baylor at Colorado – TBA

Houston at Cincinnati – TBA

Kansas at West Virginia – TBA

Kansas State at BYU – TBA

Utah at Oklahoma State – TBA

Off: Arizona, UCF

BIG TEN

Friday, Sept. 20

Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 21

UCLA at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

USC at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW

Charlotte at Indiana – TBA

Michigan State at Boston College – TBA

Rutgers at Virginia Tech – TBA

Kent State at Penn State – TBA

Marshall at Ohio State – TBA

Villanova at Maryland – TBA

Iowa at Minnesota – TBA

Northwestern at Washington – TBA

Off: Oregon, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Sept. 21

Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN network

UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max

East Carolina at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN network

Monmouth at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Duke at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN network

NM State at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN network

Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN network

Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN network

Off: Kennesaw State

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Sept. 21

CCSU at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Florida Atlantic at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Sept. 21

Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Saint Francis U. at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Akron at South Carolina – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN network

BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Kent State at Penn State – TBA

Ball State at Central Michigan – TBA

Buffalo at NIU – TBA

Off: Western Michigan

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Sept. 20

San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW

Saturday, Sept. 21

Eastern Washington at Nevada – 3pm, TV TBA

UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max

Fresno St. at New Mexico – 8:30pm, truTV/Max

Portland St. at Boise St. – 9:45pm, FS1

UNI at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Wyoming at North Texas – TBA

Utah State at Temple – TBA

Off: Air Force, San Diego State, UNLV

PAC-12

Friday, Sept. 20

San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW

Saturday, Sept. 21

Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Sept. 21

Arkansas at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

14 Tennessee at Oklahoma – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

UCLA at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Vanderbilt at Missouri – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Florida at Mississippi St. – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Akron at South Carolina – 6-8pm, TV TBA

BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: Alabama, Georgia

SUN BELT

Thursday, Sept. 19

South Alabama at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN network

Florida A&M at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+

James Madison at North Carolina – TBA

Tulane at Louisiana – TBA

Virginia at Coastal Carolina – TBA

Marshall at Ohio State – TBA

Off: Georgia State, Old Dominion, Texas State

