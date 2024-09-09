College football schedule: TV selections for Sept. 21, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of September 21, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be announced no later than Sunday, Sept. 15. Games times and TV selections below will be updated as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 4 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Sept. 20
Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCNX
TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW
Duke at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN network
Michigan State at Boston College – TBA
Rutgers at Virginia Tech – TBA
James Madison at North Carolina – TBA
Virginia at Coastal Carolina – TBA
Miami FL at USF – TBA
California at Florida State – TBA
Georgia Tech at Louisville – TBA
NC State at Clemson – TBA
Off: Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Rice at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
HCU at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
ECU at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN network
FAU at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN network
Charlotte at Indiana – TBA
Tulane at Louisiana – TBA
Miami FL at USF – TBA
Utah State at Temple – TBA
Wyoming at North Texas – TBA
Off: UAB
BIG 12
Saturday, Sept. 21
Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+
TCU at SMU – 5pm, The CW
Arizona State at Texas Tech – TBA
Baylor at Colorado – TBA
Houston at Cincinnati – TBA
Kansas at West Virginia – TBA
Kansas State at BYU – TBA
Utah at Oklahoma State – TBA
Off: Arizona, UCF
BIG TEN
Friday, Sept. 20
Illinois at Nebraska – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 21
UCLA at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
USC at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW
Charlotte at Indiana – TBA
Michigan State at Boston College – TBA
Rutgers at Virginia Tech – TBA
Kent State at Penn State – TBA
Marshall at Ohio State – TBA
Villanova at Maryland – TBA
Iowa at Minnesota – TBA
Northwestern at Washington – TBA
Off: Oregon, Wisconsin
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Sept. 21
Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN network
UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max
East Carolina at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN network
Monmouth at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Duke at Middle Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN network
NM State at Sam Houston – 7pm, ESPN network
Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN network
Tulsa at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN network
Off: Kennesaw State
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Sept. 21
CCSU at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Florida Atlantic at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Sept. 21
Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Saint Francis U. at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Akron at South Carolina – 6-8pm, TV TBA
Miami OH at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Toledo at WKU – 7pm, ESPN network
BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Kent State at Penn State – TBA
Ball State at Central Michigan – TBA
Buffalo at NIU – TBA
Off: Western Michigan
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Sept. 20
San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW
Saturday, Sept. 21
Eastern Washington at Nevada – 3pm, TV TBA
UTEP at Colorado State – 5pm, truTV/Max
Fresno St. at New Mexico – 8:30pm, truTV/Max
Portland St. at Boise St. – 9:45pm, FS1
UNI at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Wyoming at North Texas – TBA
Utah State at Temple – TBA
Off: Air Force, San Diego State, UNLV
PAC-12
Friday, Sept. 20
San Jose St. at Washington St. – 10pm, The CW
Saturday, Sept. 21
Purdue at Oregon State – 8:30pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Sept. 21
Arkansas at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
14 Tennessee at Oklahoma – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
UCLA at LSU – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Vanderbilt at Missouri – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Florida at Mississippi St. – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Akron at South Carolina – 6-8pm, TV TBA
BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: Alabama, Georgia
SUN BELT
Thursday, Sept. 19
South Alabama at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Arkansas State at Iowa State – 2pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Jax State – 3pm, ESPN network
Florida A&M at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
ULM at Texas – 8pm, SECN+/ESPN+
James Madison at North Carolina – TBA
Tulane at Louisiana – TBA
Virginia at Coastal Carolina – TBA
Marshall at Ohio State – TBA
Off: Georgia State, Old Dominion, Texas State
