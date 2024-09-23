College football schedule: TV selections for October 5, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 5, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be announced no later than Sunday, Sept. 29.
College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5
Boston College at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
SMU at Louisville – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Wake Forest at NC State – 12pm, The CW
Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN
Clemson at FSU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or ABC
Duke at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Miami at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
AMERICAN
Saturday, Oct. 5
Army at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPNU
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Tulane at UAB – 1pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, USF, UTSA
BIG 12
Friday, Oct. 4
Houston at TCU – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 5
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 4pm, ESPN2
Baylor at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX
UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
Kansas at Arizona State – 8pm, ESPN2
Texas Tech at Arizona – 11pm, FOX
Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Utah
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 4
Michigan State at Oregon – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 5
Purdue at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN
UCLA at Penn State – 12pm, FOX
Indiana at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Iowa at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Rutgers at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1
Michigan at Washington – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
USC at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN
Off: Illinois, Maryland
CONFERENCE USA
Thursday, Oct. 3
Sam Houston at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 4
Jax State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN
Off: FIU, Liberty, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, NM State, WKU
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 5
UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN
Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Notre Dame
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 5
UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN
WMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Buffalo, CMU, EMU, Kent State, Ohio
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Utah State at Boise St. – 7pm, FS2
Nevada at San Jose St. – 7:30pm, truTV/Max
Hawaii at San Diego St. – 8pm, CBSSN
Off: Fresno State, New Mexico, Wyoming
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 5
Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Off: Washington State
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 5
Missouri at Texas A&M – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Auburn at Georgia – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Ole Miss at South Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN
Alabama at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Arkansas – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or ABC
UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct. 3
Texas State at Troy – 7pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Oct. 5
App State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
James Madison at ULM – 7pm, ESPNU
Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at CCU – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Arkansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Georgia Southern, Georgia State
I am pulling for CBS to show national championship rematch Michigan at Washington.
My co-alternate choices for CBS are UCLA at Penn State or Rutgers at Nebraska.
Michigan at Washington is on NBC.
Iowa at Ohio State is on CBS.
I will accept CBS showing Iowa at Ohio State.
CBS gets Iowa@OSU, but that game will probably draw the most viewers in this B10 slate.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri and Auburn vs. Georgia will be on ABC.
NBC wins the right to show the rematch of last season’s CFP title game.
Yes NBC got the last season CFP title game.
As a Michigan Wolverines Fan I am a good sport to accept NBC showing last season rematch & I am happy that CBS gets your Ohio State Buckeyes.