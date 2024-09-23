search

College football schedule: TV selections for October 5, 2024

By Kevin Kelley - September 23, 2024
Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 5, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be announced no later than Sunday, Sept. 29.

College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5
Boston College at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN
Pitt at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
SMU at Louisville – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Wake Forest at NC State – 12pm, The CW
Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN
Clemson at FSU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or ABC
Duke at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Miami at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 5
Army at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPNU
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Tulane at UAB – 1pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, USF, UTSA

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 4
Houston at TCU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 5
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 4pm, ESPN2
Baylor at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX
UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
Kansas at Arizona State – 8pm, ESPN2
Texas Tech at Arizona – 11pm, FOX

Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Utah

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 4
Michigan State at Oregon – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 5
Purdue at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN
UCLA at Penn State – 12pm, FOX
Indiana at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN
Iowa at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Rutgers at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1
Michigan at Washington – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
USC at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: Illinois, Maryland

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Oct. 3
Sam Houston at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 4
Jax State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN

Off: FIU, Liberty, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, NM State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 5
UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN
Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 5
UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN
WMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Buffalo, CMU, EMU, Kent State, Ohio

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 4
Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+
Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW
Utah State at Boise St. – 7pm, FS2
Nevada at San Jose St. – 7:30pm, truTV/Max
Hawaii at San Diego St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Off: Fresno State, New Mexico, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 5
Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Off: Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 5
Missouri at Texas A&M – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Auburn at Georgia – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Ole Miss at South Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN
Alabama at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
Tennessee at Arkansas – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or ABC
UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 3
Texas State at Troy – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 5
App State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
James Madison at ULM – 7pm, ESPNU
Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at CCU – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Arkansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Georgia Southern, Georgia State

2024 College Football Schedule

