College football schedule: TV selections for October 5, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 5, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be announced no later than Sunday, Sept. 29.

College football schedule: Week 6 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Virginia – 12pm, ACCN

Pitt at North Carolina – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

SMU at Louisville – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Wake Forest at NC State – 12pm, The CW

Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30pm, ACCN

Clemson at FSU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or ABC

Duke at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Miami at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 5

Army at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPNU

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Tulane at UAB – 1pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, USF, UTSA

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 4

Houston at TCU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 5

West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 4pm, ESPN2

Baylor at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX

UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Kansas at Arizona State – 8pm, ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona – 11pm, FOX

Off: BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Utah

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 4

Michigan State at Oregon – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 5

Purdue at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN

UCLA at Penn State – 12pm, FOX

Indiana at Northwestern – 3:30pm, BTN

Iowa at Ohio State – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Rutgers at Nebraska – 4pm, FS1

Michigan at Washington – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

USC at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: Illinois, Maryland

CONFERENCE USA

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sam Houston at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 4

Jax State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN

Off: FIU, Liberty, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, NM State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 5

UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN

Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 5

UMass at NIU – 12pm, CBSSN

WMU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami OH at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Buffalo, CMU, EMU, Kent State, Ohio

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 4

Syracuse at UNLV – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS/Paramount+

Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Utah State at Boise St. – 7pm, FS2

Nevada at San Jose St. – 7:30pm, truTV/Max

Hawaii at San Diego St. – 8pm, CBSSN

Off: Fresno State, New Mexico, Wyoming

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 5

Colorado St. at Oregon St. – 6:30pm, The CW

Off: Washington State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 5

Missouri at Texas A&M – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Auburn at Georgia – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Ole Miss at South Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN

Alabama at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN

Tennessee at Arkansas – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN or ABC

UCF at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 5

App State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

James Madison at ULM – 7pm, ESPNU

Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at CCU – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Arkansas St. – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Georgia Southern, Georgia State

