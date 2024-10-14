College football schedule: TV selections for October 26, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 26, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 20. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 4:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Oct. 24
Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 26
Florida State at Miami (FL) – TBA
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech – TBA
North Carolina at Virginia – TBA
SMU at Duke – TBA
Wake Forest at Stanford – TBA
Oregon State at California – TBA
Off: Clemson, NC State
AMERICAN
Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame vs. Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Charlotte at Memphis – TBA
Temple at East Carolina – TBA
UTSA at Tulsa – TBA
Tulane at North Texas – TBA
Off: Army, FAU, UAB, USF
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct. 26
BYU at UCF – TBA
Cincinnati at Colorado – TBA, ESPN network
Kansas at Kansas State – TBA
Oklahoma State at Baylor – TBA
Texas Tech at TCU – TBA
Utah at Houston – TBA
West Virginia at Arizona – TBA
Off: Arizona State, Iowa State
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 26
Maryland at Minnesota – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA
Nebraska at Ohio State – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA
Penn State at Wisconsin – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA
Illinois at Oregon – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TV TBA
Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Michigan State at Michigan – TBA
Washington at Indiana – TBA
Off: Purdue, UCLA
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPNU
UTEP at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Liberty at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN
MTSU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Off: NM State, WKU
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame vs Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wagner at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 26
Bowling Green at Toledo – TBA
Buffalo at Ohio – TBA
CMU at Miami OH – TBA
EMU at Akron – TBA
Kent State at WMU – TBA
NIU at Ball State – TBA
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 25
Boise St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 26
New Mexico at Colorado St. – 5pm, Altitude/MWN
Utah St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 8pm, truTV/Max
Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: Air Force
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 26
Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Oregon State at California – TBA
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 26
Texas at Vanderbilt – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA
LSU at Texas A&M – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Missouri at Alabama – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Oklahoma at Ole Miss – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Arkansas at Mississippi St. – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Auburn at Kentucky – 6-8pm, TV TBA
Off: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct. 24
Georgia Southern at ODU – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 26
Georgia State at App State – TBA
Southern Miss at James Madison – TBA
Troy at Arkansas State – TBA
ULM at South Alabama – TBA
Off: Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Marshall, Texas State
