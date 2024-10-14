College football schedule: TV selections for October 26, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 26, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 20. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Oct. 24

Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26

Florida State at Miami (FL) – TBA

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech – TBA

North Carolina at Virginia – TBA

SMU at Duke – TBA

Wake Forest at Stanford – TBA

Oregon State at California – TBA

Off: Clemson, NC State

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 26

Notre Dame vs. Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Charlotte at Memphis – TBA

Temple at East Carolina – TBA

UTSA at Tulsa – TBA

Tulane at North Texas – TBA

Off: Army, FAU, UAB, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 26

BYU at UCF – TBA

Cincinnati at Colorado – TBA, ESPN network

Kansas at Kansas State – TBA

Oklahoma State at Baylor – TBA

Texas Tech at TCU – TBA

Utah at Houston – TBA

West Virginia at Arizona – TBA

Off: Arizona State, Iowa State

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26

Maryland at Minnesota – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA

Nebraska at Ohio State – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA

Penn State at Wisconsin – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA

Illinois at Oregon – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TV TBA

Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Michigan State at Michigan – TBA

Washington at Indiana – TBA

Off: Purdue, UCLA

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPNU

UTEP at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Liberty at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN

MTSU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: NM State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 26

Notre Dame vs Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wagner at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 26

Bowling Green at Toledo – TBA

Buffalo at Ohio – TBA

CMU at Miami OH – TBA

EMU at Akron – TBA

Kent State at WMU – TBA

NIU at Ball State – TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 25

Boise St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 26

New Mexico at Colorado St. – 5pm, Altitude/MWN

Utah St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 8pm, truTV/Max

Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: Air Force

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 26

Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Oregon State at California – TBA

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 26

Texas at Vanderbilt – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA

LSU at Texas A&M – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Missouri at Alabama – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Oklahoma at Ole Miss – 12-1pm, TV TBA

Arkansas at Mississippi St. – 12-1pm, TV TBA

Auburn at Kentucky – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 24

Georgia Southern at ODU – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia State at App State – TBA

Southern Miss at James Madison – TBA

Troy at Arkansas State – TBA

ULM at South Alabama – TBA

Off: Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Marshall, Texas State

