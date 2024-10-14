search

College football schedule: TV selections for October 26, 2024

By Brian Wilmer - October 14, 2024
College football schedule: TV selections for October 26, 2024

Photo: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 26, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 20. Selections will be updated below as they are announced, which is usually between 11:00am ET and 4:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Thursday, Oct. 24
Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26
Florida State at Miami (FL) – TBA
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech – TBA
North Carolina at Virginia – TBA
SMU at Duke – TBA
Wake Forest at Stanford – TBA
Oregon State at California – TBA

Off: Clemson, NC State

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame vs. Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Charlotte at Memphis – TBA
Temple at East Carolina – TBA
UTSA at Tulsa – TBA
Tulane at North Texas – TBA

Off: Army, FAU, UAB, USF

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 26
BYU at UCF – TBA
Cincinnati at Colorado – TBA, ESPN network
Kansas at Kansas State – TBA
Oklahoma State at Baylor – TBA
Texas Tech at TCU – TBA
Utah at Houston – TBA
West Virginia at Arizona – TBA

Off: Arizona State, Iowa State

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at USC – 11pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26
Maryland at Minnesota – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA
Nebraska at Ohio State – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA
Penn State at Wisconsin – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBA
Illinois at Oregon – 3:30/4/7:30pm, TV TBA
Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Michigan State at Michigan – TBA
Washington at Indiana – TBA

Off: Purdue, UCLA

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston at FIU – 7:30pm, ESPNU
UTEP at LA Tech – 8pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct. 23
Liberty at Kennesaw State – 7pm, CBSSN
MTSU at Jax State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: NM State, WKU

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame vs Navy (in NJ) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wagner at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 26
Bowling Green at Toledo – TBA
Buffalo at Ohio – TBA
CMU at Miami OH – TBA
EMU at Akron – TBA
Kent State at WMU – TBA
NIU at Ball State – TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 25
Boise St. at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 26
New Mexico at Colorado St. – 5pm, Altitude/MWN
Utah St. at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN
San Jose St. at Fresno St. – 8pm, truTV/Max
Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Nevada at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: Air Force

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 26
Washington St. at San Diego St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Oregon State at California – TBA

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 26
Texas at Vanderbilt – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA
LSU at Texas A&M – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Missouri at Alabama – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Oklahoma at Ole Miss – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Arkansas at Mississippi St. – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Auburn at Kentucky – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 24
Georgia Southern at ODU – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 26
Georgia State at App State – TBA
Southern Miss at James Madison – TBA
Troy at Arkansas State – TBA
ULM at South Alabama – TBA

Off: Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Marshall, Texas State

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *