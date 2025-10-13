College football schedule: TV selections for October 25, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 25, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 19.
College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Oct 24
California at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct 25
Syracuse at Ga. Tech – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Virginia at North Carolina – 12pm, ACCN
SMU at Wake Forest – 12pm, The CW
NC State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN
Stanford at Miami – 7pm, ESPN
BC at Louisville – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: Clemson, Duke, Florida State,
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct 24
North Texas at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct 25
USF at Memphis – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
UConn at Rice – 3pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Temple at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: Army, East Carolina, Tulane, UAB, UTSA
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct 25
Kansas State at Kansas – 12pm, TNT/HBO Max
BYU at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX
Baylor at Cincinnati – 4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech – 4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
TCU at West Virginia – 6pm, ESPN+
Houston at Arizona St. – 8pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Colorado at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN
Off: Arizona, UCF
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct 25
Rutgers at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
Minnesota at Iowa – 12 or 3:30pm, TV TBA
Wisconsin at Oregon – 3:30 or 7/7:30pm, TV TBA
Illinois at Washington – 3:30 or 7/7:30pm, TV TBA
UCLA at Indiana – TBA 10/19
Michigan at Michigan State – TBA 10/19
Northwestern at Nebraska – TBA 10/19
Off: Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, USC
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct 21
Kennesaw State at FIU – 7pm, ESPN2
WKU at LA Tech – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct 22
Middle Tennessee at Delaware – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Missouri State at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN
Off: Jax State, Liberty, Sam Houston, UTEP
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct 25
UConn at Rice – TBA
Off: Notre Dame
MAC
Ohio at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN
BGSU at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Akron at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+
Ball State at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
UMass at CMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off:
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct 24
Boise State at Nevada – 10pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct 25
Utah State at New Mexico – 3pm, ALT/MWN
San Diego St. at Fresno St. – 3:30 or 7pm, FS1
Colorado St. at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Air Force, Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV
PAC-12
Toledo at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
Off: Oregon State
SEC
Saturday, Oct 25
Ole Miss at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3
Auburn at Arkansas – 12:45pm, SECN
Alabama at S. Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Missouri at Vanderbilt – 3:30 or 4:15pm, ESPN or SECN
Texas at Mississippi St. – 3:30 or 4:15pm, ESPN or SECN
Texas A&M at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3
Tennessee at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Florida, Georgia
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct 23
S. Alabama at Georgia St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct 25
App State at ODU – 12pm, ESPNU
ULM at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Georgia Southern at A-State – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State
