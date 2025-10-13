College football schedule: TV selections for October 25, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 25, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 19.

College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Oct 24

California at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct 25

Syracuse at Ga. Tech – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Virginia at North Carolina – 12pm, ACCN

SMU at Wake Forest – 12pm, The CW

NC State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN

Stanford at Miami – 7pm, ESPN

BC at Louisville – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Clemson, Duke, Florida State,

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct 24

North Texas at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 25

USF at Memphis – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

UConn at Rice – 3pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Temple at Tulsa – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: Army, East Carolina, Tulane, UAB, UTSA

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct 25

Kansas State at Kansas – 12pm, TNT/HBO Max

BYU at Iowa State – 3:30pm, FOX

Baylor at Cincinnati – 4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech – 4pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

TCU at West Virginia – 6pm, ESPN+

Houston at Arizona St. – 8pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Colorado at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN

Off: Arizona, UCF

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct 25

Rutgers at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

Minnesota at Iowa – 12 or 3:30pm, TV TBA

Wisconsin at Oregon – 3:30 or 7/7:30pm, TV TBA

Illinois at Washington – 3:30 or 7/7:30pm, TV TBA

UCLA at Indiana – TBA 10/19

Michigan at Michigan State – TBA 10/19

Northwestern at Nebraska – TBA 10/19

Off: Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, USC

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct 21

Kennesaw State at FIU – 7pm, ESPN2

WKU at LA Tech – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Wednesday, Oct 22

Middle Tennessee at Delaware – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Missouri State at NM State – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: Jax State, Liberty, Sam Houston, UTEP

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct 25

UConn at Rice – TBA

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Oct 25

Ohio at EMU – 12pm, CBSSN

BGSU at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Akron at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+

Ball State at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Toledo at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW

UMass at CMU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

WMU at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off:

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct 24

Boise State at Nevada – 10pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 25

Utah State at New Mexico – 3pm, ALT/MWN

San Diego St. at Fresno St. – 3:30 or 7pm, FS1

Colorado St. at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Air Force, Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV

PAC-12 Saturday, Oct 25

Toledo at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW

Off: Oregon State

SEC

Saturday, Oct 25

Ole Miss at Oklahoma – 12pm, ABC/ESPN3

Auburn at Arkansas – 12:45pm, SECN

Alabama at S. Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Missouri at Vanderbilt – 3:30 or 4:15pm, ESPN or SECN

Texas at Mississippi St. – 3:30 or 4:15pm, ESPN or SECN

Texas A&M at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Tennessee at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Florida, Georgia

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct 23

S. Alabama at Georgia St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 25

App State at ODU – 12pm, ESPNU

ULM at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at A-State – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

College Football Schedule (FBS)

College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)