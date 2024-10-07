College football schedule: TV selections for October 19, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 19, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 13.

College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida State at Duke – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 19

Miami FL at Louisville – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+

Virginia at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN

Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

NC State at California – 3:30pm, ACCN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN

SMU at Stanford – 8pm, ACCN

Off: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 19

East Carolina at Army – 12pm, ESPN2

Tulsa at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Florida Atlantic at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Rice at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN+

UAB at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN+

North Texas at Memphis – 7:30/8pm, ESPN2/U

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 18

Oklahoma State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 19

Arizona State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+

Houston at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Baylor at Texas Tech – 4pm, ESPN2

Colorado at Arizona – 4pm, FOX

K-State at West Virginia – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1

UCF at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1

TCU at Utah – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 18

Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 19

Nebraska at Indiana – 12pm, FOX

UCLA at Rutgers – 12pm, FS1

Wisconsin at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Michigan at Illinois – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

USC at Maryland – 4pm, FS1

Iowa at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Kennesaw State at MTSU – 8pm, CBSSN

LA Tech at NM State – 9pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 16

WKU at Sam Houston 7pm, ESPN2

FIU at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: Jax State, Liberty

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 19

Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN

Off: UMass

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 19

CMU at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Kent St. at BGSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

WMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: Akron

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 18

Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW

New Mexico at Utah St. – 4pm, truTV/Max

Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, NBCS Bay Area/MWN

Colorado St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN

UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW

Off: Boise State, San Diego State

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 19

Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW

UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW

Off: Boise State, San Diego State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 19

Auburn at Mizzou – 12/12:45pm, ESPN/SECN

S. Carolina at OU – 12/12:45pm, ESPN/SECN

Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Texas A&M at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN

LSU at Arkansas – 7pm, ESPN

Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+

Kentucky at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia State at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 19

Louisiana at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU

Texas State at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+

A-State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: App State, ULM

