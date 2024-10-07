search

College football schedule: TV selections for October 19, 2024

By Kevin Kelley - October 7, 2024
College football schedule: TV selections for October 19, 2024

Photo: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 19, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 13.

College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Thursday, Oct. 17
Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 19
Miami FL at Louisville – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Virginia at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
NC State at California – 3:30pm, ACCN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN
SMU at Stanford – 8pm, ACCN

Off: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse

AMERICAN

Saturday, Oct. 19
East Carolina at Army – 12pm, ESPN2
Tulsa at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Rice at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Memphis – 7:30/8pm, ESPN2/U

Off: None

BIG 12

Friday, Oct. 18
Oklahoma State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 19
Arizona State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+
Houston at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Baylor at Texas Tech – 4pm, ESPN2
Colorado at Arizona – 4pm, FOX
K-State at West Virginia – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
UCF at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
TCU at Utah – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 19
Nebraska at Indiana – 12pm, FOX
UCLA at Rutgers – 12pm, FS1
Wisconsin at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Illinois – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
USC at Maryland – 4pm, FS1
Iowa at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Off: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kennesaw State at MTSU – 8pm, CBSSN
LA Tech at NM State – 9pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 16
WKU at Sam Houston 7pm, ESPN2
FIU at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: Jax State, Liberty

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct. 19
Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN

Off: UMass

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 19
CMU at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Kent St. at BGSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Off: Akron

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct. 18
Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
New Mexico at Utah St. – 4pm, truTV/Max
Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, NBCS Bay Area/MWN
Colorado St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN
UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW

Off: Boise State, San Diego State

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW

Off: Boise State, San Diego State

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 19
Auburn at Mizzou – 12/12:45pm, ESPN/SECN
S. Carolina at OU – 12/12:45pm, ESPN/SECN
Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Texas A&M at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
LSU at Arkansas – 7pm, ESPN
Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Kentucky at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

Off: Ole Miss

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia State at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 19
Louisiana at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU
Texas State at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
A-State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: App State, ULM

2024 College Football Schedule

View Comments (6)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments (6)

We’ll have to see who gets the first and 2nd picks in the B10 this week. I expect UNL-IU and UMich-UIUC to be the first 2 games picked.

. . .in the B10. CBS probably had the first B10 pick and took UMich-UIUC while Fox probably had the 2nd B10 pick this week and took UNL-IU

Dan is very happy that Illinois Fighting Illini will get it first appearance on CBS when they host Michigan Wolverines in Champaign.