College football schedule: TV selections for October 19, 2024

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 19, 2024 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized no later than Sunday, Oct. 13.
College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Oct. 17
Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 19
Miami FL at Louisville – 12pm, ABC/ESPN+
Virginia at Clemson – 12pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
NC State at California – 3:30pm, ACCN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN
SMU at Stanford – 8pm, ACCN
Off: North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse
AMERICAN
Saturday, Oct. 19
East Carolina at Army – 12pm, ESPN2
Tulsa at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
Charlotte at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Rice at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN+
UAB at USF – 3:30pm, ESPN+
North Texas at Memphis – 7:30/8pm, ESPN2/U
Off: None
BIG 12
Friday, Oct. 18
Oklahoma State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Arizona State at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN+
Houston at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Baylor at Texas Tech – 4pm, ESPN2
Colorado at Arizona – 4pm, FOX
K-State at West Virginia – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
UCF at Iowa State – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
TCU at Utah – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct. 18
Oregon at Purdue – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 19
Nebraska at Indiana – 12pm, FOX
UCLA at Rutgers – 12pm, FS1
Wisconsin at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Illinois – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
USC at Maryland – 4pm, FS1
Iowa at Michigan St. – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Off: Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kennesaw State at MTSU – 8pm, CBSSN
LA Tech at NM State – 9pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 16
WKU at Sam Houston 7pm, ESPN2
FIU at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN
Off: Jax State, Liberty
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct. 19
Wake Forest at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN
Off: UMass
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 19
CMU at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Kent St. at BGSU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Miami OH – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Toledo at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Off: Akron
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct. 18
Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
New Mexico at Utah St. – 4pm, truTV/Max
Wyoming at San Jose St. – 4pm, NBCS Bay Area/MWN
Colorado St. at Air Force – 8pm, CBSSN
UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW
Off: Boise State, San Diego State
PAC-12
Saturday, Oct. 19
Hawaii at Washington St. – 3:30pm, The CW
UNLV at Oregon St. – 10pm, The CW
Off: Boise State, San Diego State
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 19
Auburn at Mizzou – 12/12:45pm, ESPN/SECN
S. Carolina at OU – 12/12:45pm, ESPN/SECN
Alabama at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Texas A&M at Mississippi St. – 4:15pm, SECN
LSU at Arkansas – 7pm, ESPN
Ball St. at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Georgia at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC/ESPN+
Kentucky at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
Off: Ole Miss
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia State at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 19
Louisiana at CCU – 12pm, ESPNU
Texas State at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
JMU at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPN+
A-State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: App State, ULM
Nebraska at Indiana is a fantastic candidate for CBS.
We’ll have to see who gets the first and 2nd picks in the B10 this week. I expect UNL-IU and UMich-UIUC to be the first 2 games picked.
. . .in the B10. CBS probably had the first B10 pick and took UMich-UIUC while Fox probably had the 2nd B10 pick this week and took UNL-IU
Dan is very happy that Illinois Fighting Illini will get it first appearance on CBS when they host Michigan Wolverines in Champaign.
No surprises Alabama vs. Tennessee will be on ABC and Georgia vs. Texas will also be on ABC.
Georgia at Texas is My #1 early evening choice for CFB.