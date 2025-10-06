College football schedule: TV selections for October 18, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 18, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 12. The listings below will be updated as they are announced by the conferences, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Oct 17

Louisville at Miami FL – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2

North Carolina at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct 18

Washington St. at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW

Florida State at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

SMU at Clemson – TBA

Georgia Tech at Duke – TBA

Pitt at Syracuse – TBA

UConn at Boston College – TBA

Off: NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct 16

Tulsa at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct 18

Army at Tulane – TBA

Florida Atlantic at USF – TBA

Memphis at UAB – TBA

Temple at Charlotte – TBA

UTSA at North Texas – TBA

Off: Navy, Rice

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct 18

Arizona at Houston – TBA

Baylor at TCU – TBA

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State – TBA

Texas Tech at Arizona State – TBA

Utah at BYU – TBA

West Virginia at UCF – TBA

Off: Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct 17

Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct 18

Oregon at Rutgers – 6:30-7pm, TV TBA

Michigan State at Indiana – 12-4pm, TV TBA

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Maryland at UCLA – TBA

Ohio State at Wisconsin – TBA

Penn State at Iowa – TBA

Purdue at Northwestern – TBA

Washington at Michigan – TBA

Off: Illinois

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct 14

New Mexico State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN

FIU at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct 15

Delaware at Jacksonville State – 7pm, ESPN2

UTEP at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN

Off: Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct 18

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

UConn at Boston College – TBA

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct 18

NIU at Ohio – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Buffalo at UMass – TBA

CMU at Bowling Green – TBA

Kent State at Toledo – TBA

EMU at Miami OH – TBA

Akron at Ball State – TBA

Off: Western Michigan

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct 17

San Jose State at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 18

Wyoming at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at Colorado St. – 7pm, Spectrum/MWN

Nevada at New Mexico – TBA

UNLV at Boise State – TBA

Off: Fresno State, San Diego State

PAC-12 Saturday, Oct 18

Washington St. at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW

Lafayette at Oregon State – 10pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct 18

LSU at Vanderbilt – 12-1pm, TV TBA

Oklahoma at South Carolina – 12-1pm, TV TBA

Mississippi State at Florida – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA

Missouri at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Ole Miss at Georgia – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Tennessee at Alabama – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Texas A&M at Arkansas – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA

Texas at Kentucky – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: None

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct 14

Arkansas St. at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 18

Coastal Carolina at App State – TBA

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern – TBA

Old Dominion at James Madison – TBA

Texas State at Marshall – TBA

Southern Miss at Louisiana – TBA

Troy at ULM – TBA

Off: None

