College football schedule: TV selections for October 18, 2025

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 18, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 12. The listings below will be updated as they are announced by the conferences, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.
College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Oct 17
Louisville at Miami FL – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2
North Carolina at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct 18
Washington St. at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW
Florida State at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
SMU at Clemson – TBA
Georgia Tech at Duke – TBA
Pitt at Syracuse – TBA
UConn at Boston College – TBA
Off: NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
AMERICAN
Thursday, Oct 16
Tulsa at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct 18
Army at Tulane – TBA
Florida Atlantic at USF – TBA
Memphis at UAB – TBA
Temple at Charlotte – TBA
UTSA at North Texas – TBA
Off: Navy, Rice
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct 18
Arizona at Houston – TBA
Baylor at TCU – TBA
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State – TBA
Texas Tech at Arizona State – TBA
Utah at BYU – TBA
West Virginia at UCF – TBA
Off: Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State
BIG TEN
Friday, Oct 17
Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct 18
Oregon at Rutgers – 6:30-7pm, TV TBA
Michigan State at Indiana – 12-4pm, TV TBA
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Maryland at UCLA – TBA
Ohio State at Wisconsin – TBA
Penn State at Iowa – TBA
Purdue at Northwestern – TBA
Washington at Michigan – TBA
Off: Illinois
CONFERENCE USA
Tuesday, Oct 14
New Mexico State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
FIU at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct 15
Delaware at Jacksonville State – 7pm, ESPN2
UTEP at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN
Off: Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Oct 18
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UConn at Boston College – TBA
Off: None
MAC
NIU at Ohio – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Buffalo at UMass – TBA
CMU at Bowling Green – TBA
Kent State at Toledo – TBA
EMU at Miami OH – TBA
Akron at Ball State – TBA
Off: Western Michigan
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Oct 17
San Jose State at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct 18
Wyoming at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at Colorado St. – 7pm, Spectrum/MWN
Nevada at New Mexico – TBA
UNLV at Boise State – TBA
Off: Fresno State, San Diego State
PAC-12
Washington St. at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW
Lafayette at Oregon State – 10pm, The CW
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Oct 18
LSU at Vanderbilt – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Oklahoma at South Carolina – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Mississippi State at Florida – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA
Missouri at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Ole Miss at Georgia – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Tennessee at Alabama – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Texas A&M at Arkansas – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Texas at Kentucky – 6-8pm, TV TBA
Off: None
SUN BELT
Tuesday, Oct 14
Arkansas St. at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct 18
Coastal Carolina at App State – TBA
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern – TBA
Old Dominion at James Madison – TBA
Texas State at Marshall – TBA
Southern Miss at Louisiana – TBA
Troy at ULM – TBA
Off: None
