College football schedule: TV selections for October 18, 2025

By Kevin Kelley - October 6, 2025
Photo: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 18, 2025 will be made today. Selections will be made by the four power conferences, while some Group of Six games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those kickoff times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 12. The listings below will be updated as they are announced by the conferences, which is usually between 11:00am and 2:00pm ET.

College football schedule: Week 8 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Oct 17
Louisville at Miami FL – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2
North Carolina at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct 18
Washington St. at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW
Florida State at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
SMU at Clemson – TBA
Georgia Tech at Duke – TBA
Pitt at Syracuse – TBA
UConn at Boston College – TBA

Off: NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

AMERICAN

Thursday, Oct 16
Tulsa at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct 18
Army at Tulane – TBA
Florida Atlantic at USF – TBA
Memphis at UAB – TBA
Temple at Charlotte – TBA
UTSA at North Texas – TBA

Off: Navy, Rice

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct 18
Arizona at Houston – TBA
Baylor at TCU – TBA
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State – TBA
Texas Tech at Arizona State – TBA
Utah at BYU – TBA
West Virginia at UCF – TBA

Off: Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State

BIG TEN

Friday, Oct 17
Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct 18
Oregon at Rutgers – 6:30-7pm, TV TBA
Michigan State at Indiana – 12-4pm, TV TBA
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Maryland at UCLA – TBA
Ohio State at Wisconsin – TBA
Penn State at Iowa – TBA
Purdue at Northwestern – TBA
Washington at Michigan – TBA

Off: Illinois

CONFERENCE USA

Tuesday, Oct 14
New Mexico State at Liberty – 7pm, CBSSN
FIU at WKU – 8pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct 15
Delaware at Jacksonville State – 7pm, ESPN2
UTEP at Sam Houston – 7pm, CBSSN

Off: Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Oct 18
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
UConn at Boston College – TBA

Off: None

MAC

Saturday, Oct 18
NIU at Ohio – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Buffalo at UMass – TBA
CMU at Bowling Green – TBA
Kent State at Toledo – TBA
EMU at Miami OH – TBA
Akron at Ball State – TBA

Off: Western Michigan

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Oct 17
San Jose State at Utah State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct 18
Wyoming at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Hawaii at Colorado St. – 7pm, Spectrum/MWN
Nevada at New Mexico – TBA
UNLV at Boise State – TBA

Off: Fresno State, San Diego State

PAC-12

Saturday, Oct 18
Washington St. at Virginia – 6:30pm, The CW
Lafayette at Oregon State – 10pm, The CW

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct 18
LSU at Vanderbilt – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Oklahoma at South Carolina – 12-1pm, TV TBA
Mississippi State at Florida – 3:30-4:30pm, TV TBA
Missouri at Auburn – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Ole Miss at Georgia – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Tennessee at Alabama – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Texas A&M at Arkansas – 3:30-8pm, TV TBA
Texas at Kentucky – 6-8pm, TV TBA

Off: None

SUN BELT

Tuesday, Oct 14
Arkansas St. at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct 18
Coastal Carolina at App State – TBA
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern – TBA
Old Dominion at James Madison – TBA
Texas State at Marshall – TBA
Southern Miss at Louisiana – TBA
Troy at ULM – TBA

Off: None

